Raspberry Pi RP2040 Discovered in 3D Printer Control Board

It’s hard to believe, but the Raspberry Pi RP2040 microprocessor has already been a part of our lives for an entire year . One of the most exciting aspects of the RP2040 is the potential for its use in third-party boards. Today we’re sharing one of the first RP2040-based 3D printer control boards we’ve ever seen, known as the BTT SKR Pico V1.0 Control Board by Big Tree Tech.

The RP2040 is acting as the main processor for the control board. So even though the board has Pico in the name, it’s only using the RP2040 processor and not a complete Pico module.

There are two editions of the BTT SKR Pico v1.0 Control Board, one with “armor” (a protective shield) and one without, but, as of writing, the armored version is sold out. Each board features a built-in heat sink and is designed to use a USB Type-C interface.

According to the official product page, the board is designed specifically for Voron V0 3D printers. In addition, it has mount holes designed to line up with full-sized Raspberry Pis and even the Raspberry Pi Zero—ideal for OctoPrint setups.