This Raspberry Pi Zero Geiger Counter Costs Under $100

Detecting radiation shouldn’t cost an arm and a leg and, with creations like this one by maker Llub888, it doesn’t have to. With the help of a Raspberry Pi Zero W , Llub888 has managed to create a working Geiger counter using just around $50 worth of parts.

Some of the best Raspberry Pi projects we’ve come across are practical, even in a post-apocalyptic sense. This isn’t the first Raspberry Pi-powered Geiger counter we’ve covered but it is a more cost-effective one.

The system is comprised of three main components: the Pi Zero W, a 2x16 LCD display, and a Geiger sensor board known as the RadiationD-v.1.1 Cajoe . The Geiger sensor board features a Geiger tube and sends data in real-time to the Pi. The information is relayed to the LCD display, providing a readout of currently detected radiation levels.

The Raspberry Pi is running Raspberry Pi OS and using a Python script to process the data from the Geiger board for the LCD display. Llub888 recommends exploring the source code from the Geiger counter we covered last year for anyone interested in making their own.