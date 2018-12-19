Razer's New Turret Keyboard Combo Works with PC and Xbox One

(Image credit: Razer)

After quite a bit of teasing, Microsoft and Razer have announced the new Razer Turret keyboard-mouse combo that supports box Xbox One and PC. It will release in the first quarter of 2019 for a pricey $249.99.

The Razer Turret keypboard is equipped with the company's mechanical switches RGB lighting, and speckled black color scheme with which any Razer fan is probably familiar. It also has several unique features: it uses Xbox Dynamic Lighting as well as Razer Chroma to offer bunch of lighting options, it has a dedicated Xbox key used to summon the console's dashboard and it extends to offer a convenient mouse surface and wrist rest.

The keyboard is accompanied by a new mouse that Razer said is "modeled after" its existing Mamba wireless mouse. It features similar RGB lighting capabilities, seven Hyperesponse buttons that are supposed to offer an adjustable click force mechanism and Razer Mechanical Mouse Switches said to be able to withstand up to 50 million clicks. That should be more than enough to make it through every game in the Xbox One's library.

Both products use 2.4 GHz wireless to connect to a paired Xbox One dongle. They're also compatible with PCs, too, so it should be relatively easy to switch between playing on console or on a custom setup. The keyboard offers up to 11 hours of battery life with lighting enabled and up to 43 hours of usage with the lighting disabled. The mouse ups those to around 30 hours and 50 hours with the lights on and off, respectively.

Razer said Fortnite, Warframe, and several other popular Xbox One games have already been updated with keyboard and mouse support. You can find the company's full list on its website. We expect other games to follow suit if enough people are willing to effectively raise the cost of gaming on an Xbox One by half just so they won't have to play with a controller.