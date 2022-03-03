Razer's 60% Huntsman Mini Analog Lets You Dial in Your Actuation Point

Razer has announced that an analog version of its diminutive Huntsman Mini gaming keyboard is now available. The aptly named Razer Huntsman Mini Analog brings the pleasures of the pressure sensitive Razer Analog Optical Switches to the 60% form factor.

The Razer Huntsman Mini Analog is the company's first 60% keyboard to use analog switches. The difference between this model and the existing Huntsman Mini is that this new keyboard can provide actuation refinements, such as adjustable or stepped actuation, plus analog input.

(Image credit: Razer)

Razer highlights three main use-cases it envisions for making the most of these keyswitches: Firstly, it suggests making use of a key's adjustable actuation levels by allocating multiple commands to a single keystroke. Razer software will enable you to trigger different commands based upon actuation height.

Secondly, Razer proposed users setup a dual-step actuation. This sounds less fussy and easier to play with than the first use case. Razer goes on to say dual-step actuation will be useful for "executing advanced combos and skill rotations."

Lastly, analog input should help banish the "rigid 8-way WASD movement for FPS and racing games." For example, to go forward pressing the W key, thanks to analog control, the harder you press the faster you will go. This should work with common sprint modifier too, so you can finely control your walking and running speeds and turns. Razer suggests that using analog control with your WASD array you will be able to make "smooth 360-degree motion inputs," as you would with analog joysticks and thumbsticks.

If you're wondering about compatibility with games, Razer assures that "any game that can be used with a gamepad will work with the analog input on the Razer Huntsman Mini Analog." It admits, though, in some cases a game will disable input from standard keys when a joypad is selected, so some research into your favorite games might be in order.

All of those custom software optimizations take place in Razer's Synapse software. For Windows users, this tool can adjust actuation points for each key between 1.5 and 3.6 mm. This is also where you will also setup things like dual-step actuation, as well as all the usual keyboard settings which non-analog Razer keyboards provide (e.g Razer Chroma RGB lighting adjustments, profile switching).

Specifications Switch Type Razer Analog Optical Switch Sizes 60% Compact form factor Lighting Individually backlit keys with Razer Chroma RGB backlighting featuring 16.8 million customizable color options Wrist Rest No Onboard Memory Hybrid onboard storage – up to 5 keybinding profiles Media Keys None Passthrough None Connectivity Wired - Detachable USB-C braided fiber cable Keycaps Razer Doubleshot PBT Keycaps Others Standard Bottom Row Layout, Aluminum construction, Onboard lighting presets, Razer Synapse 3 enabled, Fully programmable keys with on-the-fly macro recording, N-key roll-over with built-in anti-ghosting, Gaming mode option, 1000 Hz Ultrapolling

(Image credit: Razer)

Last August we reviewed the Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard, and it scooped up an Editor's choice.

The Razer Huntsman Mini Analog is available direct from Razer for $149.99. However, there are plenty of other excellent gaming keyboards available in 2022, if this analog 60% model isn't your thing, check out our guide to the Best Gaming Keyboards for 2022.