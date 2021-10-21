Razer's Kraven V3 Headsets Get Haptics, Wireless Options

Razer’s got enough headsets to comfortably deck out a hydra right now, from the classic Razer Kraken to the comfort focused Razer Blackshark V2 to the haptics-enabled Razer Nari Ultimate . And while having plenty of different heads all wearing different hats might fit the company’s snake-centric theming, it can also make it harder for customers to keep all of Razer’s headset offerings straight. That’s why Razer’s now condensing all of its features into three new headsets under the Kraken V3 label, each at a different price point. You get more features the more expensive you get, although the most expensive Kraken headset still might not be the best gaming headset .

(Image credit: Razer)

Let’s start with the base Kraken V3 headset, which incorporates the Triforce 50 mm drivers we saw in the Blackshark V2. These drivers are supposed to work like three drivers in one and are coated in titanium, which should allow for better resonance and clearer vocals. This worked out well when we tested the Blackshark V2, so we’re excited to see the Triforce drivers make their way to the Kraken.

Also coming over from the Blackshark are THX spatial audio profiles, hybrid fabric and leatherette memory foam cushions, a steel reinforced headband and the Razer Hyperclear cardioid mic. We found that this mic produced clear, accurate audio that didn’t pick up background noise in our Blackshark review, and in a nice bonus, it’s now detachable on the Kraken.

Oh, plus there’s Razer Chroma RGB support, because of course.

Some of these features already made their way to the Kraken line on the budget focused Razer Kraken V3 X , but the 50mm drivers, steel headband and detachable mic still make this the most extensive base Kraken redesign we’ve seen yet. That said, there’s still room to grow— there’s no haptics on the standard Kraken V3 and it still requires a wired USB-A connection.

To unlock more features, you’ll have to go for either the Razer Kraken V3 Hypersense or the Razer Kraken V3 Pro. Both of these headsets have all the features from the base Kraken V3, plus a few additional bells and whistles.

(Image credit: Razer)

Like the name implies, the V3 Hypersense’s big new selling point is haptic feedback. We first saw this on the Razer Nari Ultimate, and it’s a fairly impressive if niche feature. Razer’s “ Hypersense ” haptics aim to do more than just rumble, equipping each earcup with special Lofelt L5 haptic drivers that support a wide frequency range for multiple types of sensation and can work together to give you positional feedback. For instance, you might “feel” a bullet fly by your left ear but not your right. Headset haptics also don’t need to be programmed, with Razer’s “intelligent haptics” instead working to insert haptic feedback into games that weren’t planned to have it.

You’ll also be able to adjust the level of haptic feedback on your headset, with a physical switch letting you change intensity from low to medium to high. You can also turn haptics off, although it’s unclear why you would want to, since haptics are the only additional feature on the Kraken V3 Hypersense.

(Image credit: Razer)

For even more, you’ll want to get the Kraken V3 Pro, which has all the features from the base model and the Hypersense plus wireless capability. The Pro’s wireless works using a USB-A dongle and Razer’s HyperSpeed Wireless technology, which felt fast and responsive when we tested it on the Basilisk X HyperSpeed Wireless gaming mouse. The Razer Kraken V3 Pro can also work through a wired connection via a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Aside from wireless connectivity, the Kraken V3 Pro also adds USB-C charging into the mix, plus swaps out the cardioid pickup pattern on the detachable mic for a supercardioid pattern.

Put all of these options together, and Razer’s Kraken line just about has everything covered now. The only thing I feel is missing is a wireless option without haptics. I’m still not sold on my head rumbling for hours on end, and I’d love to get wireless connectivity without paying more for feedback I might not use.

All three of Razer’s new Kraken V3 headsets are now available at Razer.com and select retailers. The base Kraken V3 costs $99, while the Kraken V3 Hypersense costs $129 and the Kraken V3 Pro costs $199.