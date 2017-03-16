From DLC To Mobile Tie-Ins, Respawn Has Big Plans For Titanfall

Respawn Entertainment has big plans for Titanfall. The studio revealed in a Frontier News Network update that it's working on more expansions for Titanfall 2, partnered with Nexon for a free-to-play version of Titanfall for Korea, and planned "awesome mobile titles set in the world of Titanfall." It also said that it plans to publish more developer blogs, kick off a Q&A video series, and otherwise let its players know more about what it's doing.

Titanfall 2's latest expansions brought a new Live Fire mode that pits two teams of six Pilots against each other, a remastered Angel City map from the original Titanfall, and more. Respawn said that it "could have done a better job at communicating the breadth of stuff we planned to release" following those expansions and that it will continue to support the critically acclaimed FPS "with free content as well as new Prime Titans, store items, and more."

The studio will reveal more information about the downloadable content (DLC) it has planned for March with a Frontier News Network update on March 23. It will also "provide a broader view at how [it] will be supporting Titanfall 2 over the next few months" with another update some time in April. Both updates are part of Respawn's plans to be more open with its players about how it plans to support Titanfall. As the company said in this update:

"Titanfall" has always been and remains a huge part of our studio. With two highly-rated "Titanfall" games under our belts, we’re very proud of what we’ve made and the foundation we’ve laid for the franchise. "Titanfall 2" remains healthy and growing with new players coming in every week. Right now we’re focused on the long term future of "Titanfall" and we’re excited about it. The core "Titanfall" team is working away on lots of cool stuff, whether that be DLC for "Titanfall 2," action blocks and prototypes for future "Titanfall" projects, or other crazy science experiments. We’re just getting started, and we can’t wait to take you, our Community, along for this ride.

Respawn has also partnered with Nexon, a South Korean gaming company best known for the MapleStory MMORPG, to work on the previously mentioned free-to-play version of Titanfall and mobile games set within the franchise's universe. It's not clear if the free-to-play Titanfall will be a new title or if it will be a modified version of a previous entry in the series, and Respawn didn't say how the mobile games might tie in to the core titles.

The studio also plans to be more communicative in the future. As it wrote in its blog post:

Lastly, we’ve been working on building new ways of getting more info and communications out to the Community. Next month, we’ll be kicking off a Q&A video series, developer blogs and more. Our goal is to start providing regular content that gives more insight into the people and work they do at Respawn and give a more satisfying feedback loop to players so that their voices feel heard.

Titanfall has come a long way since the multiplayer-only version debuted in 2014. Titanfall 2 added single-player elements, buffed out some of the first game's rough spots, and has now apparently set the stage for a bona fide franchise. It seems Respawn won't let Titanfall go quietly into that good night.