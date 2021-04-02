Nvidia's RTX 3070 Out-Sold Every Other GPU in March of 2021

Despite the massive graphics card shortage taking place right now, Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 has somehow made it up the ranks in Steam's hardware survey and racked in an additional 0.17% of market share in under a month. Which makes Nvidia's RTX 3070 seemingly the most popular graphics card purchased in March of 2021, period.

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 debuted on October 29th of last year and quickly became one of the best graphics cards of 2020 and this year (if you can get one at a reasonable price). The RTX 3070 comes with 5888 CUDA cores, 8GB of VRAM, and a 220W TDP as well as featuring Nvidia's newer technologies like DLSS and RTX support.

We have no idea what caused the massive spike in adoption for the RTX 3070, especially amidst a graphics card shortage. This data only comes from Steam's hardware survey, so take it with some salt as we can't verify this data with other hardware survey programs.

Either way, this is very unusual behavior from a higher-end graphics card like the Ampere-based RTX 3070. Traditionally, graphics card popularity is significantly higher with both Nvidia and AMD's budget-oriented cards, like the GTX 1060, 1050 Ti, GTX 1650, RX 570, and RX 580.

Granted, the RTX 3070 is still only in 17th place, and not a very popular card overall, however, the fact that Nvidia's new mid-range card managed to outsell every other graphics card on the market last month says how strange the graphics card market is right now.

So if you're on the hunt for a graphics card, be sure to check out the RTX 3070, as it seems Nvidia is making a "lot" of these cards.