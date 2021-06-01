All the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti Cards Announced So Far

With Nvidia announcing the all-new RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti at Computex this year, AIB partners have wasted no time in announcing custom variants of the two GPUs. There are seven AIB partners so far that have listed custom variants of the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti, with more to come.

The RTX 3080 Ti is Nvidia’s new gaming flagship for the Ampere generation, featuring 10,240 CUDA cores, 12GB of GDDR6X, a 1,395MHz base clock, and 1,695 Boost Clock. It's just a hair slower than the RTX 3090, with the biggest tradeoff (between the two SKUs) being the VRAM capacity, which is shaved down from 24GB to 12GB.

The RTX 3070 Ti, is Nvidia’s new mid-range SKU that will slot in-between the RTX 3070 and RTX 3080. The 3070 Ti features 6,144 CUDA cores, 8GB of GDDR6X at 19Gbps, a base clock of 1,440 MHz, and a Boost frequency of 1,710MHz. Expect performance to lean more towards an RTX 3070 rather than the more powerful 3080, as the 3070 Ti uses the GA104 core, though the 35% boost in memory bandwidth should help.

Asus

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Asus) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Asus) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Asus)

Asus is bringing out three custom models for the RTX 3080 Ti as well as two custom SKUs for the lower end RTX 3070 Ti. At the top end will be the ROG Strix LC RTX 3080 Ti, featuring a 240mm AIO cooler to keep temperatures as cool as possible, the card is also decked out in a brushed metal finish, with the Strix language design, as well as a fully lit RGB shroud and fans.

For air cooling, Asus is dishing out the ROG Strix treatment to the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti. For the RTX 3080 Ti ROG Strix, the cooler looks identical to the RTX 3090 variant, with a large triple-slot design, and triple 8-pin power connectors. Styling hasn’t changed either, with a fully lit RGB light bar on the side, and brushed aluminum finish all around the card.

Asus’ lowest-end offering, for now, will be the TUF series, which you will see on both the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti. Similar to the ROG models, the RTX 3080 Ti TUF is identical in looks to the RTX 3090 TUF. So we wouldn’t be surprised if Asus simply installed the RTX 3090 cooler onto the RTX 3080 Ti cards since both the 3090 and 3080 Ti share the exact same GPU core.

Unfortunately, we don’t have pictures of the custom Asus RTX 3070 TI SKUs at this moment, however, we guess that the cards will be using a beefed-up cooler from the RTX 3070 class of cards, given the RTX 3070 Ti uses the GA104 core instead of GA102. We also don’t know what frequencies these cards will have but be sure these custom RTX 3080 Tis and RTX 3070 Tis will have higher frequencies than the reference specification.

Gigabyte

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Gigabyte) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Gigabyte) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Gigabyte)

Gigabyte’s offerings are very minimal for now, with the company currently offering the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti in the Gaming OC SKU. The Gaming series in Gigabyte’s lineup represents the more budget-friendly level of SKUs rather than its top-end Aorus branded cards.

The RTX 3080 Ti Gaming OC design is identical to that of the RTX 3090 Gaming OC, with no changes to the shroud or cooler (what we can see of the cooler) at all. The card features a matte black finish with silver accents to add some extra styling to the shroud. The 3080 Ti Gaming OC features a factory overclock of 1710MHz.

Surprisingly the RTX 3070 Ti Gaming OC appears to have either a brand new cooler or an altered variant of the RTX 3070 Gaming OC. The heatsink has a different design with two heatsinks joined together by copper heat pipes, rather than three separate heatsinks found on the vanilla RTX 3070 variant, connected by two sets of copper heat pipes.

The RTX 3070 Ti Gaming OC also features a large copper base plate that covers the GPU and all the GDDR6X memory modules. This is a big upgrade compared to the RTX 3070 Gaming OC which only has four copper heat pipes making direct contact with the GPU, paired with a metal base plate covering the memory modules.

Aesthetically, the card has also been noticeably altered. The Gigabyte logo that was at the rear of all Gaming OC cards is now near the front, and the “GEFORCE RTX” logo has its own silver badge on the top of the card. The silver accents on the shroud have also been switched, with silver accents to the top front and bottom rear of the card. With other Gaming OC cards, this was reversed. The RTX 3070 Ti also features a factory overclock of 1830MHz.

EVGA

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: EVGA) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: EVGA)

So far, EVGA has the most custom SKUs announced for the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti, with 8 custom models confirmed.

The RTX 3080 Ti alone will come in six flavors, the FTW3, FTW3 Hybrid and FTW3 Hydro Copper. The FTW models represent EVGA’s flagships, so expect robust power delivery and excellent performance from these models.

The remaining three consist of the XC3, XC3 Hybrid and XC3 Hydro Copper. These are EVGA’s budget and mid-range offerings, which should offer the best overall price to performance.

The RTX 3070 Ti will only come in two flavors for now, the FTW3 and XC3. Unfortunately, we don’t have specs or detailed pictures of any of EVGA’s SKUs at this time.

MSI

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: MSI) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: MSI) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: MSI)

Similar to EVGA, MSI is announcing a ton of SKUs for both RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti. The models will consist of the Suprim, Gaming Trio, and Ventus variants. Each variant also gets a vanilla and factory overclocked model.

Overall the RTX 3080 Ti Suprim, Gaming Trio, and Ventus are identical to the RTX 3090 models with very very minor changes to the aesthetics of the card. The Suprim will be the top tier model, the Gaming Trio represents the mid-tier, and the Ventus is your ‘budget’ friendly RTX 3080 Ti.

The RTX 3070 Ti will also receive Suprim, Gaming Trio, and Ventus variants, but unfortunately, product pages for those cards are not available at this time.

The same goes for clock speed specifications on all of MSI’s RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti SKU, so we’ll have to wait until those become available.

Zotac

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Zotac) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Zotac) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Zotac) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Zotac)

Zotac will feature five different SKUs for the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti combined, consisting of the Trinity and Holo series. The RTX 3080 Tis are mostly identical in every way to the RTX 3090s, especially when it comes to the Trinity, where Zotac appears to have put the RTX 3090 cooler directly onto the RTX 3080 Ti.

For the RTX 3080 Ti Holo, there are a few things to note. The RTX 3080 Ti only has a single Holo SKU, while the RTX 3090 had two, the Core Holo and Extreme Holo. The RTX 3080 Ti holo seems to be its own SKU, with a slightly different aesthetic than any of the RTX 3090 Holos. The RTX 3080 Ti Holo features an elegant-looking RGB lightbar on the card's side that goes from the top to almost the bottom of the card, with a grey color theme for the whole shroud.

The RTX 3080 Ti Trinity will receive a 1665MHz Boost clock (reference spec), the Trinity OC variant features a 1695MHz boost clock, and the Holo features the highest clock at 1710MHz.

The RTX 3070 Ti will also come in the Trinity and Holo flavors but will come with the same triple-fan cooling configuration as the RTX 3080 Zotac Trinity and Holo. This is very different from the vanilla RTX 3070 which maxes out at a twin-fan design.

We are not sure if the RTX 3070 Ti uses the RTX 3080 coolers from the Trinty and Holo series, but aesthetically they look nearly identical, making us believe this is probably true.

The RTX 3070 Ti Holo will come with a 1830MHz boost clock. and the Trinity will have an 1870MHz boost.

Colorful

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Colorful) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Colorful) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Colorful)

Colorful has the fewest amount of cards out of all the AIB partners so far, with only three SKUs announced, and only one of those being for the RTX 3080 Ti.

The only RTX 3080 Ti SKU Colorful has announced is the Vulkan OC-V, featuring a triple fan heatsink and a black and metal finish. Giving the card a very stealthy or ‘batman’ like appearance. The card will feature a base clock of 1365MHz along with a 1710MHz Boost Clock.

The first RTX 3070 Ti SKU announced is the 3070 Ti Advanced OC-V, a big chunky card measuring beyond two slots in thickness, and coming in with a rather unique color design consisting of a silver shroud, accented by purple and black, along with a red ringlit RGB fan in the middle. The card will come with a 1575MHz base clock and a 1830MHz boost clock.

Finally, the last SKU announced is the RTX 3070 Ti NB 8G-V, which appears to be the company's budget-friendly 3070 Ti. The card features a dual-slot cooler, with a very boxy appearance. The shroud is covered in a matte black finish, accented by both glossy black and matte red finishes. The card will come with a 1575MHz base clock and a 1770Mhz boost clock.

PNY

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: PNY) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: PNY) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: PNY) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: PNY) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: PNY) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: PNY)

Last but not least is PNY with four new SKUs planned for the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti for now. The RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti will both come in Revel and Uprising editions. What we have pictured are the RTX 3080 Ti Revel Epic X, 3080 Ti Uprising Epic X and the RTX 3070 Ti Revel Epic X.

The RTX 3080 Ti Revel Epic X carries a two-toned design to the shroud, with a matte black covering the actual shroud, as well as a uniquely designed metal fan protector with a silver finish. Between the fans lies rings of RGB lighting. The same apparently goes for the RTX 3070 Ti as well, but the 3070 Ti is slightly smaller.

The RTX 3080 Ti Uprising Epic X features a grey finish with RGB accents near the middle of the fan. From what we can tell from the pictures, the card is absolutely gigantic, with a very wide heatsink, along with a length that is hard to describe. For perspective, the heatsink stretches out from the main PCB a good 4 inches, and the PCB isn't compact at all. So this card is going to be a challenge for some PC cases.