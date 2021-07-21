Trending

All-Powerful RTX 3090 Graphics Cards Dying in Amazon's New World Beta

A confounding, unexplained issue is sending EVGA RTX 3090 cards to an early RMA graveyard.

RTX 3090 graphics cards apparently dying while playing a video game isn't the New World Amazon envisioned when it opened up the beta for its upcoming game. A growing number of Reddit users are claiming that their EVGA RTX 3090 cards are dying inside the game. From the current number of reports it seems that for now only EVGA RTX 3090 cards are affected (there is not a single reference to an AMD card being affected by this), but other users are reporting mysterious 100% loads in the main menu or loading screens, with other brands and RTX 30-series models. It appears that capping the framerates may prevent this from happening, which points towards the cards simply pulling too much power for their own circuitry. 

The evidence is anecdotal so far, but there are enough different users reporting the same issues all around the web. Sometimes, the cards die as soon as you enter the game; other times, the cards will crash first, forcing a hard reset of the computer. If you still have a display output after that, you're one of the lucky ones - but entering the game once more has prompted the graphics cards to die, forcing users to activate their warranties and RMA their graphics cards.

Could this be similar to the the initial launch issues with bricked RTX 3000-series graphics cards?  The power delivery subsystem not being able to cope with the cards' own boost clock capabilities, which prompted Nvidia to release a driver fix that artificially capped maximum boost clocks so as to preserve the cards. Perhaps the game somehow doesn't comply with NVIDIA's own drivers - which don't officially have support for it yet - and enables the GPUs to run free, bringing back this ghost of an issue. 

Whatever the cause, there are enough people reporting dead cards for this to be present in your mind should you be looking to give New World a whirl. Just don't take your EVGA RTX 3090 to its shores for now - this New World appears to be deadly to them.

  • peachpuff
    Having second thoughts about buying a used mining gpu? Now you'll have second thoughts about buying a gpu used for gaming 😂
  • Phaaze88
    A few months ago, over in the EVGA forums, I'd seen that Halo: Master Chief Collection was among that list of 'RTX 30 killers'.
    Looks like it's more than just older titles doing it.

    These cards are something else...
  • daworstplaya
    Wonder if "New World" is using the user's GPU for mining when the game is running. :tearsofjoy:
  • hotaru251
    peachpuff said:
    Having second thoughts about buying a used mining gpu? Now you'll have second thoughts about buying a gpu used for gaming 😂
    not really.
    all 3090's should be RMA'd as im not aware of any that have a warranty that would be over by now even if bought on day1.
  • cryoburner
    peachpuff said:
    Having second thoughts about buying a used mining gpu? Now you'll have second thoughts about buying a gpu used for gaming 😂
    Or even buying one of these cards new. If running a particular game can cause them to fail in large numbers, then there's likely something wrong with the design. A properly functioning piece of hardware shouldn't fail as a result of running software on it. Even if that software is inadequately tested or has major bugs, it's not normal for that to result in an immediate hardware failure.

    And while these cards might be covered under RMA now, there's no telling whether other software might do the same and cause them to self-destruct a few years down the line, when they are out of warranty.
  • GenericUser
    Can people even expect a replacement GPU under warranty in a reasonable amount of time? I thought I'd seen somewhere before that given the ongoing GPU crisis, even people submitting RMAs for these cards were being put on waitlists just to get a replacement for a card they already had to go through hoops to obtain in the first place. I could be wrong though.
    Reply
  • Joseph_138
    KLyNFrKyG74View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KLyNFrKyG74
  • Joseph_138
    GenericUser said:
    Can people even expect a replacement GPU under warranty in a reasonable amount of time? I thought I'd seen somewhere before that given the ongoing GPU crisis, even people submitting RMAs for these cards were being put on waitlists just to get a replacement for a card they already had to go through hoops to obtain in the first place. I could be wrong though.

    No, and they may not get a replacement at all for a 3090. Nvidia seems to be positioning the 3080Ti as a 3090 replacement, and is now announcing a Super line, that will likely replace the original Ampere cards. They may end up having to accept a check for their loss, which won't pay for a replacement card with scalpers prices as high as they are.

    On a brighter note, a lot of people will likely be submitting claims to ebay to get their money back from the scalpers for selling a defective product. If a scalper sold a lot of cards, they're going to be on the hook if ebay decides against them.
  • Alvar "Miles" Udell
    It has to do with the fact Amazon has been shoddy and neglected to implement a properly hard coded frame rate limiter, because people are posting that the in game frame rate lock of 60fps doesn't work. We've seen this in many games, mostly in menus, which is why AMD and nVidia introduced frame rate limiters. The 3090 just has a massive frame buffer so that doesn't act like a limiter.

    It is called a BETA for good reason, the problem is Amazon isn't recognizing it's a coding bug, likely because they don't want to be slapped with lawsuits, but it's the same kind of thing we've seen countless times before, and serves as a great reminder to ensure you have your frame limiter in your driver's global settings set to slightly above your monitor's maximum refresh rate unless you're running certain benchmarks.
  • Bazzy 505
    Putting aside Amazon's dilettant attempt on becomming a game developer powerhouse,
    It was a very ballsy move for NVIDIA to change both manufacturing process and architecture in the single generation at once. It was bound to come with problems we've been seeing.
    It wouldn't be the first time for NVIDIA, and with RTX cards being as rare as unicorns, it may be a hidden blessing. With the numbers out there, there's little chance of history repeating itself like about a decade ago when 8800 series cards were dying left and right, and broke more one camel's back, BFG Technologies which were in many ways EVGA of the 2000's were among the more prominent victims.
