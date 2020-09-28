Third-Party GPU Makers Respond to Nvidia RTX 30-Series Crash to Desktop Issues

(Image credit: Nvidia)

A bevy of third-party graphics cards makers have issued statements regarding the reports of crashing issues that have marred Nvidia's launch of the RTX 30-series graphics cards.

Ampere's debut was met with more excitement than we've seen with recent launches due to impressive generational performance gains, but then things went sideways. Widespread shortages set in after both the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 launches, but that seems a petty concern after an increasing number of reports emerged that users were experiencing crash to desktop (CTD) and black-screening issues.

Following a report from Igor's Lab, much of the speculation turned to the various capacitor arrangements on the RTX 30-series boards, but that speculation reached a fever pitch after EVGA officially acknowledged that it had encountered difficulties with designs that utilized only one type of capacitor (commonly referred to as POSCAPs, but more specifically, SP-Caps).

However, even after EVGA's acknowledgement, and the following statements from third-party GPU makers (AIBs), it's best to be cautious. While it appears that some type of capacitor arrangements could bear some of the blame, recent independent testing has revealed black screen issues on cards with several types of capacitor arrangements.

Nvidia also released a new driver today, citing nebulous 'stability improvements,' though the driver release notes don't explicitly state the improvements address the crashing issues that are being reported. Drivers could certainly be a big factor, and we in the tech world are very accustomed to high-performance drivers/BIOSes used for a product launch, which many speculate are used to get high scores in reviews, that are later dialed back to improve stability. We're busy testing the new drivers with various 30-series models — stay tuned for our findings. We have encountered issues with several cards in our labs, so we have plenty to work with.

It's entirely plausible that this issue isn't entirely related to capacitors. Nvidia's Ampere cards have higher power supply requirements than previous-gen cards, drivers are still in the early stages of widespread use, and boosting tables, which define when and for how long the GPU stays in a boosted state, could bear some of the blame.

Also, there is no guarantee that all cards with POSCAP-only designs are defective; instead, this could imply they simply have a greater chance of an issue (i.e., a higher failure rate), or there are binning issues that make some caps more reliable than others. As such, capacitor-induced crashes might not be responsible for all crashing issues. In short, there are a lot of factors at play.

Be aware that we can't say just how widespread the issues are. For instance, 100 complaints isn't as concerning if it comes from a pool of 100,000 deployed cards. Knock a zero or two off that 100,000, though, and things become a real catastrophic issue. For now, we lack proper perspective, though we do know that our own testing encountered a few issues on factory overclocked cards, and we're still looking into those. That's two cards (one 3080 and one 3090) out of a sample size of six (three 3080 and three 3090), which isn't good.

It doesn't help that Nvidia hasn't even acknowledged the issues, let alone provided a statement on the matter. For now, we're left with what the third-party GPU makers have to say. We've reached out to all of them and will update this article as we receive more statements. For now, here's the rundown:

Nvidia

No acknowledgement of issues, no statement to the press yet.

ASUS

No statement yet.

EVGA

Hi all,



Recently there has been some discussion about the EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 series.



During our mass production QC testing we discovered a full 6 POSCAPs solution cannot pass the real world applications testing. It took almost a week of R&D effort to find the cause and reduce the POSCAPs to 4 and add 20 MLCC caps prior to shipping production boards, this is why the EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 series was delayed at launch. There were no 6 POSCAP production EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 boards shipped.



But, due to the time crunch, some of the reviewers were sent a pre-production version with 6 POSCAP’s, we are working with those reviewers directly to replace their boards with production versions.

EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 XC3 series with 5 POSCAPs + 10 MLCC solution is matched with the XC3 spec without issues.



Also note that we have updated the product pictures at EVGA.com to reflect the production components that shipped to gamers and enthusiasts since day 1 of product launch.

Once you receive the card you can compare for yourself, EVGA stands behind its products!



Thanks

EVGA

Galax

About the SP-CAP capacitors and MLCC capacitors of GALAXY RTX 3080/3090 products.

Dear player friends: Hello, everyone. Recently, many users have come to inquire about the specific usage of the capacitors on the back of the GALAXY RTX 3080/3090 series of graphics chips. After verification, about the RTX 3080/3090 that has been released by GALAXY. The capacitors used on the back of the model chip are as follows:

1. GALAXY RTX 3080 Heijiang/Metal Master product, the number of SP-CAP capacitors on the back of the chip: 5, the number of MLCC capacitors: a set of 10. This version is currently on sale and is the original commercial version.

2. GALAXY RTX 3090 General/Metal Master product, the number of SP-CAP capacitors on the back of the chip: 4, the number of MLCC capacitors: two groups of 20. This version is currently on sale and is the original commercial version.

3. GALAX RTX 3090 GAMER trial production samples, currently only 6 pieces are in the hands of the media and KOL. The first batch of this sample uses 6 SP-CAP capacitors. After confirmation, the GAMER products officially produced and sold will be used for capacitor materials. Make optimization improvements. Note: This product is not currently on sale.

I am very grateful to the players and friends for their support and love to GALAXY. GALAXY is also consistent in its pursuit of product quality. It is our glorious mission to provide you with better and stronger hardware. In addition, the current full range of GALAXY graphics card products support three-year warranty and personal warranty service. If you have other doubts or questions, please feel free to leave us a message to discuss, thank you!

—Machine translated from Weibo, spotted by VideoCardz.

Inno3D

To all current users and prospective buyers, Please be rest assured, and we hereby declare that INNO3D/ICHILL GeForce RTX 30 Series products do not have any instability problems.

—Via PR email, posted by @aschilling

MSI

No official statement yet.

Zotac

Hello,

What you said is recognized by both us and the head office.

We have been informed that we are aware of the current situation and are working with NVIDIA on a solution.

If a countermeasure is available, we will notify you through a notice immediately.

We apologize for any concerns.

Thank you.

—Posted via tagtag.co.kr (Zotac Korea)