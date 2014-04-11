Trending

Rumored Specs of Upcoming GeForce GTX 880 Appear Online

Details have been leaked about the upcoming GTX 880 graphics card from Nvidia, though we're not sure how much of it we're supposed to believe.

A number of rumors about the upcoming GTX 880 graphics card from Nvidia are floating around the web. These rumors are about the specifications, and while some of them are very believable, others are somewhat questionable.

We'll start off with the CUDA core count, which is rumored to be 3200. This is a fairly believable number, as the GTX 780 Ti's Kepler-based GPU features 2880 CUDA cores. The Maxwell-based GTX 880 is also rumored to feature 32 ROPs as well as 200 TMUs. These are both fewer than the GTX 780 Ti, though we have to remember that this is a different architecture. The GPU is expected to run at 900 MHz base, with a boost frequency of 950 MHz.

Memory aboard is expected to be 4 GB of GDDR5 memory, running at an effective speed of 7.4 GHz. Very fast, but believable. Then there is the memory bus, which is the most questionable part of the rumored specification list; the memory bus is expected to 'only' be 256-bits wide. This will limit the memory bandwidth to 238 GB/s, while the GTX 780 Ti managed to push 336 GB/s with its 384-bits wide memory interface.

Other specifications include that it will be built on the 20 nm lithography process, which is not news, as well as that it will have 7.9 billion transistors. The board is also expected to have a TDP of 230 W, which makes sense as Maxwell is a more efficient architecture and the smaller lithography process will also cut energy consumption.

There is one last rumor going around, which is that this graphics card is not actually intended to be the successor to the GTX 780 (Ti).  Given the reduced memory bandwidth, we're not sure exactly where this product will be positioned if the above specifications are correct.

Everything above is still very much in the rumor phase though, so as always, do be sure to take it with a heap of salt.

42 Comments Comment from the forums
  • warezme 11 April 2014 19:16
    Why would they give it the GTX 880 designation if it isn't the full featured upper end model? So what if the performance cannibalizes the Titan series. Those are old architecture that need to go away.
    Reply
  • Frank Tizzle 11 April 2014 19:36
    I would hope that they researched this enough to find some legitimacy with some of the specs, rather than just re-posting it.
    Reply
  • Zombie615 11 April 2014 19:41
    Sounds like a waste of money once again.....
    Reply
  • Bif Turkle 11 April 2014 19:43
    I cant wait for more inflated performance on my 1920x1080 60hz monitor. I think $825.99 would be a good price to start this card at too.
    Reply
  • JOSHSKORN 11 April 2014 19:53
    When can we see GDDR6?
    Reply
  • hannibal 11 April 2014 20:03
    Maybe this will come Below titan... And Titan would be next uber model... But early rumors are always best served with salt...
    The memory wide is actually quite believable because Kepler seems to be reasonable well feeded even with narrower memory bandwidth.
    Reply
  • leoscott 11 April 2014 20:07
    I'd prefer a die shrink and less power consumption or more performance. When is the die shrink from 28nm coming?
    Reply
  • WithoutWeakness 11 April 2014 20:08
    For the same reason that the GTX 660 used the GK104 chip instead of the full GK110 chip. Nvidia's mid-range GK104 was performance-competetive with AMD"s high-end Tahiti chip found on the HD 7970. Nvidia was able to take their mid-range chip and sell it at high-end prices because it outperformed the competition and would sell at that price. Then while AMD evolved their GCN architecture for the Hawaii chips in the R9 290 series Nvidia was able to sell off their high-end GK110 chips for top dollar as Tesla compute cards and eventually roll those chips into GeForce cards for the 780, 780Ti, Titan, and Titan Black.

    My guess for this generation is that it's the same deal. Nvidia feels that their mid-range GM104 chip will be competetive with AMD's offering so they will sell the GM104 as the GTX 880 and hold onto the larger GM110 chips for high-margin Tesla cards and roll them out later as the GTX 900 series.
    Reply
  • The_One_and_Only 11 April 2014 20:09
    IF this is not some teenagers wet dream and some what credible, it could be that they plan on having titans from here on out and want the 780 ti guys to pony up more cash for the performance. Just a thought on probably fake info....
    Reply
  • hannibal 11 April 2014 20:09
    At the end of this year...
    Reply