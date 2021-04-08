Get $350 off This Sabrent 2TB Rocket M.2 SSD

NVMe SSDs are as fast as they are expensive, with prices ranging in the hundreds of dollars for anything of a substantial capacity. That is why we’re big fans of this special offer that shaves a huge $350 off the list price.
For a limited time at Amazon and B&H, you can pick up this 2TB Sabrent Rocket M.2 SSD for just $249.98, which is a 58% saving.
Sabrent Rocket 2TB NVMe SSD: was $599.99, now $249.98 at Amazon
This internal performance SSD gives your build a serious speed increase with sequential read speeds up to 3,400 MB/s and 2,700 MB/s write, based on Toshiba's BiCS 3D TLC NAND flash memory. Plus, Sabrent's software package helps you make the most of your drive.
Of course, the speeds of this PCIe 3.1 / NVMe 1.3 compliant drive are just one part of what makes this deal great, as you can read in our Sabrent Rocket M.2 SSD review. This drive also sports advanced wear leveling, bad block management, power management support for APST / ASPM / L1.2, and an E12 controller — all working together to elevate transfer speeds and keep it running at its best for longer.