Samsung 990 Pro 2TB SSD Drops to $134

You can now find the Samsung 990 Pro 2TB SSD available at multiple vendors for $134. This isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the drive, but it is one of the lowest. This discount is offered at Amazon, B&H Photo , and Best Buy . As of writing, no expiration date for the price drop has been specified.

We reviewed the Samsung 990 Pro SSD late last year and regarded it as one of the best SSDs on today’s market. It’s efficient, with top-notch performance to back it up and notable support from Samsung. Our biggest concern was that the MSRP was too high, but that goes out the window with this discount.

The 2TB edition can reach read/write speeds as high as 7,450/6,900 MB/s.

This drive also comes in 1TB and 4TB editions, but today’s discount applies only to the 2TB model. All drives in this line have an M.2 2280 form factor and connect using a PCIe 4.0 x4 interface. Samsung’s Pascal SSD controller and 176-layer V-NAND TLC memory drive the SSD. The 2TB edition can reach read/write speeds as high as 7,450/6,900 MB/s.