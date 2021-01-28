Samsung Exynos With AMD RDNA SoC Smashes A14 Bionic in Leaked GPU Benchmark

During the Exynos 2100 launch, Samsung revealed that the company was on track to deliver a Radeon equipped Exynos SoC relatively soon. However, it appears the timeline for this product has been accelerated; there are leaked reports of a new unnamed Exynos SoC with Radeon graphics smashing Apple's A14 bionic in leaked benchmark results.

Of course, take all these results with a grain of salt, as you would with any leak. The fact that there aren't even photos of the leak could cast further doubt. Plus, these are GPU-only related tasks, we know nothing about the CPU performance of this SoC.

All we know about this mysterious Exynos chip is that it features an RDNA powered Radeon GPU, custom-built from AMD for Samsung. In the leaked benchmark results, this Samsung SoC was compared to Apple's current flagship the iPhone 12 Pro that packs Apple's A14 Bionic, one of the fastest SoC's in a phone on sale today.





Benchmark: Unnamed Radeon Exynos SoC Apple Bionic A14 (iPhone 12 Pro) Manhattan 3.1 181.8 FPS 146.4 FPS Aztek Normal 138.25 FPS 79.8 FPS Aztek High School 58 FPS 30.5 FPS

In the several benchmark applications used above, the RDNA-powered Radeon GPU was anywhere between 25-100% faster than the competing A14 Bionic. If these results are in any way true, it is quite an impressive feat from Samsung and AMD.

It would be an amazing achievement for Samsung if they can beat both Qualcomm and Apple's integrated GPUs in the near future, even if it's just in gaming performance. Samsung has been woefully behind in graphics power for years compared to its rivals; To all of a sudden become the champion of ARM integrated graphics in phones would mean a lot for Samsung and the adoption of its Exynos chips.