Samsung Notebook 9 Pen Gets Customizable Stylus

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung is refreshing the Notebook 9 Pen 2-in-1 laptop with two sizes, 8th generation Intel Core processors and an S Pen stylus with a replaceable tip. Today's announcement gets news about the notebook out ahead of the CES technology trade show in Las Vegas in January, but no price or release date were revealed other than a vague 2019 U.S. release.

The laptop comes with an aluminum chassis (which should be a step up from its custom magnesium-aluminum alloy, Metal12) in a new ocean blue color. Hopefully, this will resolve the issues I found the previous model to have: looking and feeling cheap.

The S Pen, meanwhile, is back and now in yellow, just like on the Galaxy Note 9 smartphone. It slips into a port on the laptop and never needs to be charged. The new S Pen comes with three different tips with to change how it feels to draw or write. There should also be far less latency than before.

Samsung Notebook 9 Pen Specs

Samsung Notebook 9 Pen 13-inch Samsung Notebook 9 Pen 15-inch CPU Intel 8th gen Core i7 Intel 8th gen Core i7 RAM TBD, LPDDR3 TBD, LPDDR3 Storage TBD, PCIe-NVME SSD TBD, PCIe-NVME SSD GPU Integrated Nvidia GeForce MX150 (2GB) Stylus S Pen with replaceable tips S Pen with replaceable tips Display 1920x1080, 13.3 inches 1920x1080, 15 inches Ports 2x Thunderbolt 3USB Type-C headphone jackmicroSD card slot 2x Thunderbolt 3USB Type-C headphone jackmicroSD card slot Battery 54Wh 54Wh Dimensions 12.1 x 8.1 x 0.6 inches (307.9 X 206.2 X 15.9 mm) 13.7 x 9 x 0.7 inches (347.9 X 229.1 X 16.9 mm) Weight 2.5 pounds (1.1 kg) 3.4 pounds (1.5 kg)

We’re still waiting on information about the specs, though. Both the 13-inch and 15-inch versions will use 8th gen Intel Core i7 processors, but the vendor has not yet specified which. The RAM is LPDDR3, but Samsung hasn’t shared how much there will be. Same for storage, where we’re waiting on how big the PCIe-NVMe SSD will be.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Both will have FHD resolution (1920x1080) displays, and the larger 15-inch model will have discrete Nvidia GeForce MX150 (2GB) graphics. Additionally, both laptops will come with facial recognition and fingerprint login with Windows Hello.

We hope to learn more about Samsung’s latest laptop play soon, hopefully before or at the CES trade show in Las Vegas.