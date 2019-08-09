Samsung Launches PM1733 PCIe 4.0 SSD: Up To 8 GB/s and 30TB

Samsung has announced its brand-new PM1733 SSD, which will fully take advantage of the high-speed PCIe 4.0 interface.

Credit: Samsung

Samsung most likely produces the PM1733 with all in-house ingredients. The drive is expected to use the company's proprietary PCIe 4.0 SSD controller, which we don't know the name of yet, and fifth-generation 512Gb TLC (triple-level cell) V-NAND chips. As per Samsung's information, the PM1733 boasts remarkable sequential and random read speeds up to 8 GB/s and 1,500,000 IOPS, respectively. The SSD is backward compatible with the older PCIe 3.0 interface, but it will seriously gimp the drive's exceptional performance.

Credit: Samsung

The Samsung PM1733 will arrive in two form factors. The U.2 variant uses up to four PCIe 4.0 lanes and will be available with capacities up to a whopping 30.72TB. The HHHL (half height, half length) variant, on the other hand, needs up to eight PCIe 4.0 lanes to perform to its full potential. The HHHL model maxes out at 15.36TB. One of the Samsung PM1733 U.2's attributes is the support for the dual-port technology, meaning the drive is accessible by two different systems simultaneously.

Samsung will launch the PM1733 in this quarter. The South Korean tech giant didn't reveal the pricing, but being a SSD of this magnitude and an enterprise-grade product at that, we expect the PM1733 to cost a small fortune.

