Save $50 on One of Our Favorite SteelSeries Gaming Headsets: Real Deals

One of our favorite gaming headsets and winner of a coveted Editor's Choice award, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wireless gaming headset is down to $299 after receiving a whopping $50 discount if you use code SSCV2826 at Newegg. The Arctis Nova Pro is one of the best wireless gaming headsets on the market with one of the main cons being its expensive price, but a $50 discount takes some of the sting out of the cost of this headset.

Use code INTELGAMERDAYS23 to get a better deal on the cost of this powerful Lenovo desktop on the Lenovo website. This RTX 4080-powered gaming desktop also contains an Intel Core i7-13700KF processor and 32GB of fast 5600MHz DDR5 RAM for powering through the latest AAA games titles. You can grab the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen for $2,016 at Lenovo.

Featuring a funky case design with HP's Cryo-Chamber cooling solution housing the cooling radiator for better thermals, the HP Omen 45L also contains a beefy RTX 4070 Ti and is on sale for $1,799 at Amazon currently.

See below for more great deals.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless: now $299 at Newegg (was $349)

An Editor's Choice winner and one of our favorite gaming headsets, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is a versatile gaming headset that can be used on multiple platforms. With a fully retractable microphone, great audio, noise canceling, and a swappable battery system, the Nova Pro is a perfect all-rounder. See our review of the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro for more details.

Use code SSCV2826 to save $50.

Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 8 (RTX 4080) Desktop PC: now $2,016 at Lenovo (was $2,989)

Save money on this powerful desktop PC from Lenovo. With high-end components that include an Intel Core i7-13700KF processor and a Nvidia RTX 4080 graphics card, this PC will be able to play the latest AAA with ease. Other specs include 32GB of 5600MHz DDR5 RAM and a 1TB M.2 SSD.

Use code INTELGAMERDAYS23 at checkout to redeem this lower price.

HP Omen 45L (RTX 4070 Ti) Desktop PC: now $1,799 at Amazon (was $2,499)

It comes with an interesting "Cryo-Chamber" cooling area at the top of the case that houses the AIO cooling radiator for better access to cooler air for keeping system thermals low. As well as this, the hardware inside is predominantly named brand parts that include an Intel Core i7-13700KF CPU, Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti graphics,16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

See our review of the HP Omen 45L for more details.

MSI Optix G27CQ4 E2 QHD Curved Gaming Monitor: now $179 at Amazon (was $249)

The MSI Optix G27CQ4 E2 is a 27-inch curved gaming monitor with a QHD resolution, 170Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, with a DCI-P3 of 90% and an sRGB of 115% color response.

ASUS ROG Strix GT15 (RTX 3080) Gaming Desktop: now $1,299 at Walmart (was $1,899)

A desktop PC from ASUS that uses powerful hardware from the previous generation. The PC contains an Intel Core i7-12700F processor, an Nvidia RTX 3080 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

Looking for more deals?