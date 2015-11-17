Nvidia's Shield Tablet Back On The Market, Lower Price This Time

Nvidia announced that after considerable consumer demand, it has brought back the popular Shield Tablet K1, just in time for the holidays. The hardware in the device has not changed, but the company added Support for the GeForce NOW cloud gaming service and lowered the price point to make the package a little bit more compelling.

The Shield Tablet K1 is an Android-based tablet designed with gamers in mind. It features a 2.2 GHz quad-core processor, 2 GB of RAM and an Nvidia Tegra K1 Kepler GPU. The tablet is also equipped with an 8-inch Full-HD display. When the device came out last fall, we did a full review of it, where you can find a detailed account of Matt Humrick's impressions of the device.

The Shield Tablet K1 features the latest version of Android, and Nvidia vowed to continue to support the device. The company said it expects the Shield Tablet to be one of the first tablets to support Google's upcoming Marshmallow build.

Nvidia built the Shield Tablet to natively play the latest Android Games, but the Shield Tablet K1 is also compatible with Nvidia's GeForce NOW cloud gaming service, which offers over 60 PC games hosted by the company. Nvidia is even offering three free months of the service with the purchase of a new Shield Tablet K1. After the trial, the service will be offered at a monthly rate of $7.99.

Processor Nvidia Tegra K1 192-core Kepler GPU, 2.2 GHz Quad Core CPU, 2 GB RAM Display 8-inch 1920×1200 multi-touch IPS display Audio Integrated stereo speakers with built-in microphone Storage Wireless 802.11a/b/g/n 2×2 Mimo 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi Bluetooth 4.0 LE GPS / GLONASS Connectivity Wi-Fi Mini-HDMI 1.4a output Micro-USB 2.0 with host and device support MicroSD Card, up to additional 128 GB 3.5 mm stereo headphone jack with microphone support Motion Sensors 9-axis (G-sensor, compass, gyro) Audio Front-facing stereo speakers, dual bass reflex port Gaming Features Shield controller compatible GeForce NOW cloud gaming Console Mode Nvidia ShadowPlay Cameras Front: 5MP HDR; Back: 5MP auto focus HDR Video Features 4K Ultra-HD Ready Software Updates 19.75 Watt hour Lithium ion Weight and Size Weight: 13.7 oz / 390 g Height: 8.8 in / 221 mm Width: 5.0 in / 126 mm Depth: 0.36 in / 9.2 mm Operating System Android Lollipop OS Software Google Play Nvidia SHIELD Hub Nvidia Dabbler Twitch Squid Camera Awesome Optional Accessories Shield tablet K1 cover Shield controller Shield world charger Shield DirectStylus 2

When the Shield Tablet K1 was first launched, it carried a price tag of $299. With the relaunch of the tablet, Nvidia has lowered the price of entry; starting today, the Shield Tablet K1 is available in the U.S. for $199.99. The company offers a selection of accessories for the tablets, as well: The Shield Controller is $59.99, the Shield Tablet Cover sells for $39.99, and extra Shield DirectStylus 2s are available for $19.99.

The tablet and accessories are also available in Canada and select European countries. Nvidia offers an international charging kit for $29.99 for countries with different power plugs.

