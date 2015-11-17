Trending

Nvidia's Shield Tablet Back On The Market, Lower Price This Time

Nvidia announced that after considerable consumer demand, it has brought back the popular Shield Tablet K1, just in time for the holidays. The hardware in the device has not changed, but the company added Support for the GeForce NOW cloud gaming service and lowered the price point to make the package a little bit more compelling.

The Shield Tablet K1 is an Android-based tablet designed with gamers in mind. It features a 2.2 GHz quad-core processor, 2 GB of RAM and an Nvidia Tegra K1 Kepler GPU. The tablet is also equipped with an 8-inch Full-HD display. When the device came out last fall, we did a full review of it, where you can find a detailed account of Matt Humrick's impressions of the device.

The Shield Tablet K1 features the latest version of Android, and Nvidia vowed to continue to support the device. The company said it expects the Shield Tablet to be one of the first tablets to support Google's upcoming Marshmallow build.

Nvidia built the Shield Tablet to natively play the latest Android Games, but the Shield Tablet K1 is also compatible with Nvidia's GeForce NOW cloud gaming service, which offers over 60 PC games hosted by the company. Nvidia is even offering three free months of the service with the purchase of a new Shield Tablet K1. After the trial, the service will be offered at a monthly rate of $7.99.

ProcessorNvidia Tegra K1 192-core Kepler GPU, 2.2 GHz Quad Core CPU, 2 GB RAM
Display8-inch 1920×1200 multi-touch IPS display
AudioIntegrated stereo speakers with built-in microphone
Storage
Wireless802.11a/b/g/n 2×2 Mimo 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi
Bluetooth 4.0 LE
GPS / GLONASS
ConnectivityWi-Fi
Mini-HDMI 1.4a output
Micro-USB 2.0 with host and device support
MicroSD Card, up to additional 128 GB
3.5 mm stereo headphone jack with microphone support
Motion Sensors9-axis (G-sensor, compass, gyro)
AudioFront-facing stereo speakers, dual bass reflex port
Gaming FeaturesShield controller compatible
GeForce NOW cloud gaming
Console Mode
Nvidia ShadowPlay
CamerasFront: 5MP HDR; Back: 5MP auto focus HDR
Video Features4K Ultra-HD Ready
Software Updates19.75 Watt hour Lithium ion
Weight and SizeWeight: 13.7 oz / 390 g
Height: 8.8 in / 221 mm
Width: 5.0 in / 126 mm
Depth: 0.36 in / 9.2 mm
Operating SystemAndroid Lollipop OS
SoftwareGoogle Play
Nvidia SHIELD Hub
Nvidia Dabbler
Twitch
Squid
Camera Awesome
Optional AccessoriesShield tablet K1 cover
Shield controller
Shield world charger
Shield DirectStylus 2

When the Shield Tablet K1 was first launched, it carried a price tag of $299. With the relaunch of the tablet, Nvidia has lowered the price of entry; starting today, the Shield Tablet K1 is available in the U.S. for $199.99. The company offers a selection of accessories for the tablets, as well: The Shield Controller is $59.99, the Shield Tablet Cover sells for $39.99, and extra Shield DirectStylus 2s are available for $19.99.

The tablet and accessories are also available in Canada and select European countries. Nvidia offers an international charging kit for $29.99 for countries with different power plugs.

  • InvalidError 17 November 2015 17:21
    I was on the fence about the Shield Tab at $300 and was annoyed when it disappeared from the market before I could get around to trying one but at $200, I've definitely got to try one if I can.
    Reply
  • rtware923 17 November 2015 17:27
    Definitely a better price point. I'm wishing that I hadn't paid $300 for mine but $200 is a great price for these.
    Reply
  • Miharu 17 November 2015 17:28
    I think a 8" screen is a bummer. I would prefer a 10" model.
    Reply
  • SylentVyper 17 November 2015 18:27
    Maxwell has been around awhile, wonder why they're still using Kepler?
    Reply
  • jaber2 17 November 2015 19:12
    I will consider buying one at $0.00
    Reply
  • cknobman 17 November 2015 19:33
    Maxwell has been around awhile, wonder why they're still using Kepler?

    Because they likely never sold the original stock they built a long time ago.

    This product had fail written all over it when released.
    High price
    Small screen
    Peripherals were extra and expensive (for $300 they should have at least included the dang controller)
    Reply
  • Johan Kryger Haglert 17 November 2015 19:58
    It wasn't too expensive.
    It just cost a little more than Nexus 7 but it had more capable hardware and was better for gaming with more features.
    I even bought the controller without buying the tablet ..

    To me the issue is that it's not 10" or even 12 or 13.3", if it was 8" you can just as-well make it a phone too because that's what it is.
    4:3 ratio and better screen could also be interesting.
    Reply
  • InvalidError 17 November 2015 20:23
    16964803 said:
    I think a 8" screen is a bummer. I would prefer a 10" model.
    Everyone has different preferences for screen sizes.

    Personally, 8" is my sweet spot: large enough to read comfortably yet small enough to carry just about anywhere. The Shield Tab's 390 grams might stretch the limits of what I am comfortable holding for extended periods of time though.
    Reply
  • 80-watt Hamster 17 November 2015 20:41
    I'm curious why Achoo22 seems to hate the Shield so much. At $200, it clobbers almost everything in its size/price range.
    Reply
  • Murissokah 18 November 2015 14:02
    I have one and I'm pretty happy with it. I have to say the gaming aspect of it eventually faded and I use it for work mostly. Still a very reliable tablet with good battery life and a pretty decent screen. Currently doubles as a pip-boy for Fallout sessions.
    Reply