Shuttle's New SW580R8 Barebones Workstation Supports Xeon W CPUs

Taiwanese tiny-PC company Shuttle has announced via its EU site (opens in new tab) a new model in its XPC Barebone line, capable of accepting Intel Xeon W processors, sporting four Ethernet ports, and the first Shuttle PC compatible with error-correcting RAM.

The SW580R8 (opens in new tab) isn't going to win any prizes for its name, but it's innovative in other ways. Extremely compact, as is the Shuttle way, the case comes with just the motherboard and PSU included - it's up to the customer to provide their own CPU, RAM sticks and graphics. It's small, but not as small as some we've seen (opens in new tab).

The included chipset is Intel's W580, a product aimed at workstations and capable of housing Intel's 10th and 11th gen Xeon W processors, which in their Rocket Lake (opens in new tab) incarnation have six or eight hyper-threading cores, turbo speeds up to 5.3GHz, and draw up to 125W. Of course, you don't have to accept this much processing power; however: anything down to a Celeron G5905 can also be fitted.

The Xeon W chips all come with an Intel UHD P750 integrated GPU, but the case can accommodate a PCIe 4.0 x16 dual-slot AIB. There are four RAM slots, for a maximum of 128GB of ECC RAM, and a plethora of ports, including one HDMI 2.0b, two DisplayPort 1.4, four 10Gbit USB 3.2 plus a 5 Gbit USB 3.2 Type C. There are three USB 3.2 and four USB 2.0 Type-A ports too, audio around the back, and four Ethernet sockets (two of which are 2.5Gbps and the others plain old gigabit). One supports vPro and AMT, Intel's Active Management Technology, which can provide remote management even when the PC is switched off.

Inside, you can fit six drives by exploiting every port, and the case comes with a cooling system designed to keep it all cool. Accessories include wireless upgrade kits, an installation frame for hard drives, and an uprated 850W power supply should the built-in 500W unit prove insufficient. This is a small black cube with a lot of power inside, measuring just 33.2 x 21.5 x 19.0 cm (13 x 8.5 x 7.5 inches).

The recommended price is 483 Euros, which converts to $495 thanks to the current closeness of the two currencies. The case should be available from specialist retailers imminently.