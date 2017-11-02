Trending

SilverStone Releases A 120W AC Adapter For Laptops And SFF PCs

By Laptops 

Besides high density PSUs, SilverStone is also into AC power adapters. So far it had just a single offering in this category, but as of today it has a second, the AD-120T. As the naming scheme reveals, this power brick can provide up to 120 Watts or 19VDC with 6.32 Amps max current output. The adapter is slim at just 25mm, and it also boasts up to 90% efficiency and compliance with the Energy Star EPS 2.0 and ErP Lot 7 Tier 2 directives.

The AD120-T includes seven charger tips for enhanced compatibility with laptops, and it's equipped with all necessary protection features, including over power, over voltage, over temperature, and short circuit protection. Its max operating temperature for continuous max power delivery reaches 40°C, and it's of course compatible with a wide voltage range (100 ~ 240V).

Unfortunately, SilverStone didn't provide any information in its press release about the price of the AD120-T, but given the price tag of the AD120-STX, we expect it to be somewhere in the neighborhood of $40. There's also no information about when this product will be available in the U.S. market.

SilverStone AD120-T Features & Specs
Max. DC Output120W
Voltage Output19V
Input Voltage100 ~ 240V
Input Frequency Range47 ~ 63Hz
Max. Output Current6.32A
Efficiency>90%
Operating temperature0°C - 40°C
ProtectionsOver Voltage Protection Over Power Protection Over Temperature Protection Short Circuit Protection
CoolingPassive
Dimensions75mm (W) x 25mm (H) x 150mm (D) 2.95" (W) x 0.98" (H) x 5.91" (D)
Weight450g
ComplianceEnergy Star EPS 2.0, ErP Lot 7 Tier 2
Warranty1 year
MSRPno info
9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • samer.forums 02 November 2017 23:56
    120 watts only ?!?

    meh ..

    for SFF we need at least 180 watts (CPU + GTX 1050 ti)
    Reply
  • InvalidError 03 November 2017 00:29
    20336523 said:
    120 watts only ?!?

    meh ..

    for SFF we need at least 180 watts (CPU + GTX 1050 ti)
    Pretty sure those are mainly intended for home theater, point of sale, office and other computers that will have mid-range non-overclocked CPUs and nothing more than a stock GTX1050 or no GPU at all. Since you need to pass that 19V through a picoPSU or similar to power everything else as nothing in a regular PC works off 19V, which is also going to limit CPU/GPU options.
    Reply
  • jezhayes 03 November 2017 07:21
    My laptop has a 1050ti and a core i5. i7 was an option and my power supply is 120w at 19v.
    Reply
  • bak0n 03 November 2017 08:52
    All 3 of my Alienware and both my Razer laptops all have power requirements higher than 120 watts.
    Reply
  • samer.forums 03 November 2017 12:26
    20337291 said:
    My laptop has a 1050ti and a core i5. i7 was an option and my power supply is 120w at 19v.

    Notebooks CPU are low voltage 45watts and lower . SFF PCs are 65 watts to 100 watts.
    Reply
  • koga73 03 November 2017 16:35
    It's an interesting product, but not sure who their market is... I mean most people are going to use the PSU that comes with their laptop. Most People who lose their PSU are going to buy another from the manufacturer.

    What would have been more interesting is if they partnered with a 3rd party battery manufacturer and sold a higher capacity laptop battery with the charger.
    Reply
  • jtd871 03 November 2017 16:36
    Depends what your definition of "SFF PC" is. My setup (i5-7500 and 1060) is relatively tame, but still probably needs ~200W or more under high load. I think the term being used should perhaps be "HTPC"?! Even then, there are HTPCs that will break this brick.

    My old MSI GT70-based laptop (with a 580m) I think has a 180W brick.
    Reply
  • Jeffosoft 04 November 2017 11:19
    High end laptops *facepalm*
    Reply
  • kenyee 05 November 2017 15:18
    ThinkPad P51 power supply is 230W
    Aorus X5 V7 power supply is 200W

    Not sure why anyone would want this power supply except for other ones that already have small/light power supplies...
    Reply