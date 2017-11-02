SilverStone Releases A 120W AC Adapter For Laptops And SFF PCs

Besides high density PSUs, SilverStone is also into AC power adapters. So far it had just a single offering in this category, but as of today it has a second, the AD-120T. As the naming scheme reveals, this power brick can provide up to 120 Watts or 19VDC with 6.32 Amps max current output. The adapter is slim at just 25mm, and it also boasts up to 90% efficiency and compliance with the Energy Star EPS 2.0 and ErP Lot 7 Tier 2 directives.
The AD120-T includes seven charger tips for enhanced compatibility with laptops, and it's equipped with all necessary protection features, including over power, over voltage, over temperature, and short circuit protection. Its max operating temperature for continuous max power delivery reaches 40°C, and it's of course compatible with a wide voltage range (100 ~ 240V).
Unfortunately, SilverStone didn't provide any information in its press release about the price of the AD120-T, but given the price tag of the AD120-STX, we expect it to be somewhere in the neighborhood of $40. There's also no information about when this product will be available in the U.S. market.
|SilverStone AD120-T Features & Specs
|Max. DC Output
|120W
|Voltage Output
|19V
|Input Voltage
|100 ~ 240V
|Input Frequency Range
|47 ~ 63Hz
|Max. Output Current
|6.32A
|Efficiency
|>90%
|Operating temperature
|0°C - 40°C
|Protections
|Over Voltage Protection Over Power Protection Over Temperature Protection Short Circuit Protection
|Cooling
|Passive
|Dimensions
|75mm (W) x 25mm (H) x 150mm (D) 2.95" (W) x 0.98" (H) x 5.91" (D)
|Weight
|450g
|Compliance
|Energy Star EPS 2.0, ErP Lot 7 Tier 2
|Warranty
|1 year
|MSRP
|no info
meh ..
for SFF we need at least 180 watts (CPU + GTX 1050 ti)
Notebooks CPU are low voltage 45watts and lower . SFF PCs are 65 watts to 100 watts.
What would have been more interesting is if they partnered with a 3rd party battery manufacturer and sold a higher capacity laptop battery with the charger.
My old MSI GT70-based laptop (with a 580m) I think has a 180W brick.
Aorus X5 V7 power supply is 200W
Not sure why anyone would want this power supply except for other ones that already have small/light power supplies...