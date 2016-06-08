Trending

Silverstone Adds Three Strider 'Essential' Units To Its PSU Lineup

Silverstone announced three new Strider Essential power supplies. The company now offers 400W, 600W and 700W 80 Plus 230V EU power supplies designed for 24/7 runtime and users on a budget.

Silverstone said that its Strider Essential PSUs are designed to offer “high affordability and great performance.” The three new Strider Essential units feature 80 Plus 230v EU certification, which certifies that they operate with 85 percent efficiency under 230v.

Silverstone said it constructed the new Strider Essential power supplies with components designed for continuous use. The new units support 24/7 operation in environments as warm as 40 degrees C. Silverstone includes a nearly-silent 18dBA 120mm fan to keep the internals at acceptable temperatures.

The new power supplies offer a compact design that makes them easy to fit into small form factor cases. All three PSUs come in the same 150 x 86 x 140 mm housing. Silverstone said that each unit offers high power density ratings—for example, the 700W unit provides 388W per liter.

Silverstone’s Strider Essential series is designed to be affordable, but it still provides everything you need for a full system. Each power supply offers 6- and 8-pin PCIe cables, and the 700W unit provides enough plugs for two graphics cards.

Efficiency82% ~ 85% at 20% ~ 100% loading82% ~ 85% at 20% ~ 100% loading82% ~ 85% at 20% ~ 100% loading
MTBF100,000 hours100,000 hours100,000 hours
Operating temperature0°C ~ 40°C0°C ~ 40°C0°C ~ 40°C
ProtectionOver Power ProtectionOver Power ProtectionOver Power Protection
Over Voltage ProtectionOver Voltage ProtectionOver Voltage Protection
Short Circuit ProtectionShort Circuit ProtectionShort Circuit Protection
Connectors1 x 24 / 20-Pin motherboard connector（500mm）1 x 24 / 20-Pin motherboard connector（500mm）1 x 24 / 20-Pin motherboard connector（500mm）
1 x 8 / 4-Pin EPS / ATX 12V connector（750mm）1 x 8 / 4-Pin EPS / ATX 12V connector（750mm）1 x 8 / 4-Pin EPS / ATX 12V connector（750mm）
2 x 8 / 6-Pin PCIE connector（"500mm / 150mm" x 2）2 x 8 / 6-Pin PCIE connector（"500mm / 150mm" x 2）4 x 8 / 6-Pin PCIE connector（"500mm / 150mm" x 2）
4 x SATA connector（"500mm / 150mm" x 2）4 x SATA connector（"500mm / 150mm" x 2）4 x SATA connector（"500mm / 150mm" x 2）
2 x 4-Pin Peripheral connector（500mm / 150mm / 150mm / 150mm）3 x 4-Pin Peripheral connector（500mm / 150mm / 150mm）3 x 4-Pin Peripheral connector（500mm / 150mm / 150mm）
1 x 4-Pin Peripheral connector（500mm / 150mm / 150mm)1 x 4-Pin Floppy connector（500mm / 150mm / 150mm / 150mm)1 x 4-Pin Floppy connector（500mm / 150mm / 150mm / 150mm）
1 x 4-Pin Floppy connector（500mm / 150mm / 150mm / 150mm）
Cooling SystemSingle 120mm silent fanSingle 120mm silent fanSingle 120mm silent fan
Noise Level18 dBA minimum18 dBA minimum18 dBA minimum
Dimension150 mm (W) x 86 mm (H) x 140 mm (D)150 mm (W) x 86 mm (H) x 140 mm (D)150 mm (W) x 86 mm (H) x 140 mm (D)
Weight1.26 kg1.41 kg1.43 kg
Form factorATXATXATX
Certification80 PLUS80 PLUS80 PLUS
OtherGPU Support list GPU Support list GPU Support list 
Compatible with ATX12V v2.4Compatible with ATX12V v2.4Compatible with ATX12V v2.4

The new Strider Essential models will be available on June 14. The 400 W unit will sell for $37.50, the 600W unit will go for $52.47, and the 700W unit is priced at $63.25.

  • rgd1101 08 June 2016 23:40
    Missing Wattage on the header
  • Aris_Mp 09 June 2016 16:56
    Although they have APFC (which allows for 100-240 AC input), still SilverStone states that the input voltage for these PSUs is 200-240AC, so normally they shouldn't be available in the US market but only in the EU.

    The OEM of the ST50F-ES230 is Sirtec. For the these new Strider units I can't tell for sure if I don't break apart one.

    In addition the provided MTBF is at 25C and I noticed that in the manual SilverStone mentions only 10ms hold-up time at 80% with 230Vac input. As a comparison the ATX spec requires at least 17ms with full load.
