SilverStone Releases The SX-800-LTI, Its Strongest SFX PSU To Date

SilverStone is constantly pushing the power density scores of its SFX products higher, and the new SX800-LTI unit, which we first saw at Computex this year, is clear proof. This unit is the flagship of SilverStone's SFX-L models, and with 800W capacity, it's able to deliver up to 66 Amps on its single +12V rail.

Despite its high power, it still uses a semi-passive mode that deactivates the fan under light loads, in order to offer a dead silent operation. The rest of this unit's features include an 80 PLUS Titanium certification and a fully modular cable design. Moreover, SilverStone used only Japanese capacitors for increased reliability.

SST-SX800-LTI OEM Enhance Electronics Max. DC Output 800W (850W Peak) PFC Active PFC Efficiency 80 Plus Titanium Modular Yes (fully) Intel Haswell Ready Yes Operating temperature 0°C ~ 40°C Protections Over Voltage Protection Under Voltage Protection Over Current Protection Short Circuit Protection Over Power Protection Over Temperature Protection Cooling 120 mm Fan Semi-passive operation Yes Connectors 1 x 24 / 20-Pin motherboard connector（300mm） 1 x 8 / 4-Pin EPS / ATX 12V connector（400mm） 2 x 8 / 6-Pin PCIE connector（400mm / 150mm） 2 x 8 / 6-Pin PCIE connector（550mm / 150mm） 12 x SATA connector（"300mm / 200mm / 100mm / 100mm" x 3） 3 x 4-Pin Peripheral connector（300mm / 200mm / 200mm） 1 x 4-Pin Floppy adapter connector（100mm） Dimensions 125 mm (W) x 63.5 mm (H) x 130 mm (D) Compliance SFX-L, ATX12V v2.4 Warranty 3 years

It is a great shame that the SX800 doesn't have a couple of EPS connectors, to support high-end mainboards that need more juice to the CPU. With four PCIe connectors, though, it can support up to two strong VGAs, so it will be ideal for a potent gaming station. The number of SATA connectors is also impressive, given the PSU's compact form factor. We would also like to see a five year warranty, at least.

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 16 15 66 2.5 0.3 Watts 80 792 12.5 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 800

SilverStone hasn't yet revealed pricing, which is a crucial piece of information. Further, for the moment, this model doesn't look to be available in any online store we searched.