Sony's Juicy, 7-Minute Long PS5 Teardown Video Reveals Liquid Metal For Cooling

Microsoft might have left it to Youtubers to showcase the teardown of the Xbox Series X, but Sony isn't doing any such thing. In its own video, Yasuhiro Ootori, Sony's VP of the Mechanical Design Dept & Hardware Design Division is seen piecing apart the upcoming Playstation 5, bit by bit, in a relaxing, yet intriguing 7-minute clip -- just like he did 7 years ago with the PS4.

Naturally, the teardown starts off with disassembling the exterior chassis, after which Ootori advances to the interior components. Inside you'll spot a blower-style cooling fan, an Ultra HD Blu-ray drive, and the the WiFi and Bluetooth radio.

Around the 5-minute mark, Ootori pulls out the mainboard, which shows the AMD APU at the heart of the console, which contains an 8-core Ryzen Zen 2 CPU and AMD Radeon RDNA 2 based graphics. Ootori then flips the board around to reveal 16 GB of GDDR6 memory, which is placed in a circular fashion around the APU.

Also visible is the onboard SSD with Sony's custom SSD controller, which will enable lighting-fast loading times from the 825 GB PCIe SSD.

But then, at the 6-minute mark, a most surprising feature is shown: Sony is using liquid metal between the AMD APU and the cooling system. This ensures the APU will run as cool as possible. Finally, Ootori shows the beefy heatsink, along with the final I/O bits of the chassis.

The PS5 is expected to land on November 12th for $499. For more about the tech specs of the next-gen console, check out our all-we-know summary.