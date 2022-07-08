AMD EPYC 'Genoa' Zen 4 CPU Specs Leak: 96 Cores at 360W

A well-known hardware blogger has published a list of AMD's EPYC 9000-series 'Genoa' processors with up to 96 cores that various AMD partners are currently testing. The list includes over a dozen of SKUs, some of which already have model numbers and are production-ready, whereas the rest are still engineering samples (ES).

AMD's partners are currently testing 18 different EPYC 9000-series 'Genoa' processor models based on the Zen 4 microarchitecture. The list was published by Yuuki_AnS, a renowned hardware blogger with access to upcoming and rare hardware and a track record of spreading accurate information.

The lineup of samples that AMD's partners are validating, testing, and evaluating include models with 16, 24, 32, 48, 64, 84, and 96 cores as well as 64MB – 384MB of L3 cache. Given high core counts and target applications, these CPUs will operate at frequencies ranging from 2.0 GHz/2.15GHz to 3.60 GHz/3.80 GHz. These new CPUs will have a thermal design power (TDP) of 260W – 360W (some engineering samples are rated at 400W) and will use AMD's all-new 6096-pin SP5 socket with a maximum TDP of 400W and peak power of 700W.

AMD EPYC 9000-Series 'Genoa' Processors

Cores/Threads Clocks L3 Cache TDP EPYC 9654P 96/192 2.0 GHz - 2.15 GHz 384 MB 360W EPYC 9000 ES 96/192 2.0 GHz - 2.15 GHz 384 MB 320W - 400W EPYC 9000 ES 84/168 2.0 GHz 384 MB 290W EPYC 9000 ES 64/128 2.50 GHz - 2.65 GHz 256 MB 320W - 400W EPYC 9534 64/128 2.30 GHz - 2.40 GHz 256 MB 280W EPYC 9000 ES 48/96 3.20 GHz - 3.40 GHz 256 MB 360W EPYC 9454P 48/96 2.25 GHz - 2.35 GHz 256 MB 290W EPYC 9454 48/96 2.25 GHz - 2.35 GHz 256 MB 290W EPYC 9000 ES 32/64 3.20 GHz - 3.40 GHz 256 MB 320W EPYC 9354P 32/64 2.75 GHz - 2.85 GHz 256 MB 280W EPYC 9354 32/64 2.75 GHz - 2.85 GHz 256 MB 280W EPYC 9000 ES 32/64 2.70 GHz - 2.85 GHz 256 MB 260W EPYC 9334 32/64 2.30 GHz - 2.50 GHz 128 MB 210W EPYC 9274F 24/48 3.40 GHz -3.60 GHz 256 MB 320W EPYC 9254 24/48 2.40 GHz - 2.50 GHz 128 MB 200W EPYC 9224 24/48 2.15 GHz - 2.25 GHz 64 MB 200W EPYC 9174F 16/32 3.60 GHz - 3.80 GHz 256 MB 320W EPYC 9124 16/32 2.60 GHz - 2.70 GHz 64 MB 200W

Perhaps, the most surprising part about the leak is that AMD plans to radically change EPYC's naming scheme. Instead of the hypothetical 7004-series (which would fit into AMD's current scheme), AMD's next-generation EPYCs codenamed Genoa will belong to the 9000-series, which is a bit surprising.

However, AMD will offer Zen 4c-based EPYC codenamed Bergamo processors aimed at hyperscale cloud datacenters alongside Zen 4-powered EPYC codenamed Genoa CPUs for traditional datacenters and servers. So it might be time to change model numbering scheme to reflect the difference between positioning and microarchitectures.

While information from Yuuki_Ans tends to be accurate, what he publishes is preliminary and can change by the time AMD's next-generation server processors hit the market. Furthermore, he is not an official source, so take the data in the table with a grain of salt.