AMD EPYC 'Genoa' Zen 4 CPU Specs Leak: 96 Cores at 360W

A well-known hardware blogger has published a list of AMD's EPYC 9000-series 'Genoa' processors with up to 96 cores that various AMD partners are currently testing. The list includes over a dozen of SKUs, some of which already have model numbers and are production-ready, whereas the rest are still engineering samples (ES).
AMD's partners are currently testing 18 different EPYC 9000-series 'Genoa' processor models based on the Zen 4 microarchitecture. The list was published by Yuuki_AnS, a renowned hardware blogger with access to upcoming and rare hardware and a track record of spreading accurate information.
The lineup of samples that AMD's partners are validating, testing, and evaluating include models with 16, 24, 32, 48, 64, 84, and 96 cores as well as 64MB – 384MB of L3 cache. Given high core counts and target applications, these CPUs will operate at frequencies ranging from 2.0 GHz/2.15GHz to 3.60 GHz/3.80 GHz. These new CPUs will have a thermal design power (TDP) of 260W – 360W (some engineering samples are rated at 400W) and will use AMD's all-new 6096-pin SP5 socket with a maximum TDP of 400W and peak power of 700W.
AMD EPYC 9000-Series 'Genoa' Processors
|Cores/Threads
|Clocks
|L3 Cache
|TDP
|EPYC 9654P
|96/192
|2.0 GHz - 2.15 GHz
|384 MB
|360W
|EPYC 9000 ES
|96/192
|2.0 GHz - 2.15 GHz
|384 MB
|320W - 400W
|EPYC 9000 ES
|84/168
|2.0 GHz
|384 MB
|290W
|EPYC 9000 ES
|64/128
|2.50 GHz - 2.65 GHz
|256 MB
|320W - 400W
|EPYC 9534
|64/128
|2.30 GHz - 2.40 GHz
|256 MB
|280W
|EPYC 9000 ES
|48/96
|3.20 GHz - 3.40 GHz
|256 MB
|360W
|EPYC 9454P
|48/96
|2.25 GHz - 2.35 GHz
|256 MB
|290W
|EPYC 9454
|48/96
|2.25 GHz - 2.35 GHz
|256 MB
|290W
|EPYC 9000 ES
|32/64
|3.20 GHz - 3.40 GHz
|256 MB
|320W
|EPYC 9354P
|32/64
|2.75 GHz - 2.85 GHz
|256 MB
|280W
|EPYC 9354
|32/64
|2.75 GHz - 2.85 GHz
|256 MB
|280W
|EPYC 9000 ES
|32/64
|2.70 GHz - 2.85 GHz
|256 MB
|260W
|EPYC 9334
|32/64
|2.30 GHz - 2.50 GHz
|128 MB
|210W
|EPYC 9274F
|24/48
|3.40 GHz -3.60 GHz
|256 MB
|320W
|EPYC 9254
|24/48
|2.40 GHz - 2.50 GHz
|128 MB
|200W
|EPYC 9224
|24/48
|2.15 GHz - 2.25 GHz
|64 MB
|200W
|EPYC 9174F
|16/32
|3.60 GHz - 3.80 GHz
|256 MB
|320W
|EPYC 9124
|16/32
|2.60 GHz - 2.70 GHz
|64 MB
|200W
Perhaps, the most surprising part about the leak is that AMD plans to radically change EPYC's naming scheme. Instead of the hypothetical 7004-series (which would fit into AMD's current scheme), AMD's next-generation EPYCs codenamed Genoa will belong to the 9000-series, which is a bit surprising.
However, AMD will offer Zen 4c-based EPYC codenamed Bergamo processors aimed at hyperscale cloud datacenters alongside Zen 4-powered EPYC codenamed Genoa CPUs for traditional datacenters and servers. So it might be time to change model numbering scheme to reflect the difference between positioning and microarchitectures.
While information from Yuuki_Ans tends to be accurate, what he publishes is preliminary and can change by the time AMD's next-generation server processors hit the market. Furthermore, he is not an official source, so take the data in the table with a grain of salt.