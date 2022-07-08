AMD EPYC 'Genoa' Zen 4 CPU Specs Leak: 96 Cores at 360W

Hardware blogger publishes specifications of AMD's EPYC 'Genoa' 9000-series processors.

A well-known hardware blogger has published a list of AMD's EPYC 9000-series 'Genoa' processors with up to 96 cores that various AMD partners are currently testing. The list includes over a dozen of SKUs, some of which already have model numbers and are production-ready, whereas the rest are still engineering samples (ES). 

AMD's partners are currently testing 18 different EPYC 9000-series 'Genoa' processor models based on the Zen 4 microarchitecture. The list was published by Yuuki_AnS, a renowned hardware blogger with access to upcoming and rare hardware and a track record of spreading accurate information.  

The lineup of samples that AMD's partners are validating, testing, and evaluating include models with 16, 24, 32, 48, 64, 84, and 96 cores as well as 64MB – 384MB of L3 cache. Given high core counts and target applications, these CPUs will operate at frequencies ranging from 2.0 GHz/2.15GHz to 3.60 GHz/3.80 GHz. These new CPUs will have a thermal design power (TDP) of 260W – 360W (some engineering samples are rated at 400W) and will use AMD's all-new 6096-pin SP5 socket with a maximum TDP of 400W and peak power of 700W.

AMD EPYC 9000-Series 'Genoa' Processors

Cores/ThreadsClocksL3 CacheTDP
EPYC 9654P96/1922.0 GHz - 2.15 GHz 384 MB360W
EPYC 9000 ES96/1922.0 GHz - 2.15 GHz384 MB320W - 400W
EPYC 9000 ES84/1682.0 GHz384 MB290W
EPYC 9000 ES64/1282.50 GHz - 2.65 GHz256 MB320W - 400W
EPYC 953464/1282.30 GHz - 2.40 GHz256 MB280W
EPYC 9000 ES48/963.20 GHz - 3.40 GHz256 MB360W
EPYC 9454P48/962.25 GHz - 2.35 GHz256 MB290W
EPYC 945448/962.25 GHz - 2.35 GHz256 MB290W
EPYC 9000 ES32/643.20 GHz - 3.40 GHz256 MB320W
EPYC 9354P32/642.75 GHz - 2.85 GHz256 MB280W
EPYC 935432/642.75 GHz - 2.85 GHz256 MB280W
EPYC 9000 ES32/642.70 GHz - 2.85 GHz256 MB260W
EPYC 933432/642.30 GHz - 2.50 GHz128 MB210W
EPYC 9274F24/483.40 GHz -3.60 GHz256 MB320W
EPYC 925424/482.40 GHz - 2.50 GHz128 MB200W
EPYC 922424/482.15 GHz - 2.25 GHz64 MB200W
EPYC 9174F16/323.60 GHz - 3.80 GHz256 MB320W
EPYC 912416/322.60 GHz - 2.70 GHz64 MB200W

Perhaps, the most surprising part about the leak is that AMD plans to radically change EPYC's naming scheme. Instead of the hypothetical 7004-series (which would fit into AMD's current scheme), AMD's next-generation EPYCs codenamed Genoa will belong to the 9000-series, which is a bit surprising. 

However, AMD will offer Zen 4c-based EPYC codenamed Bergamo processors aimed at hyperscale cloud datacenters alongside Zen 4-powered EPYC codenamed Genoa CPUs for traditional datacenters and servers. So it might be time to change model numbering scheme to reflect the difference between positioning and microarchitectures.

While information from Yuuki_Ans tends to be accurate, what he publishes is preliminary and can change by the time AMD's next-generation server processors hit the market. Furthermore, he is not an official source, so take the data in the table with a grain of salt.

Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov

Anton Shilov is a Freelance News Writer at Tom’s Hardware US. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.
