Super Flower Reveals a 2500W Power Supply

The 2500W Super Flower unit next to a Samsung Galaxy S9+

Super Flower already has in its portfolio a super-strong power supply with 2kW max power output, but it seems this is not enough for this brand, because at Computex 2019 it decided to release an even stronger PSU with a whopping 2.5kW capacity.



We had the opportunity to take a look at this unit, with model number SF-2500F14HP, and it looks really impressive! It is huge--which isn't surprising given that it's a real power factory--and it looks to use the same platform as the EVGA SuperNOVA 1600 T2 we reviewed.

With the GPU mining era being dead for quite some time now, thankfully, there is no demand for such a strong power supply. The only users that will probably need so much power are hardcore overclockers. Still, it is impressive to see such strong desktop power supplies, and we are anxious to have this one on our test bench.

Besides the SF2500F14HP, Super Flower also revealed its SFX-L platform, which will first be released with 550W max power. A 650W version will follow. In the 80 PLUS scale, those units will be Gold certified, while in the Cybenetics program they will meet the ETA-A requirements.

Since RGB is everywhere nowadays, Super Flower also plans to release a model with that lighting. Besides manual control of the RGB modes, the SF-850F14RG will be also compatible with Asus' Aura Sync and Gigabyte's RGB Fusion.

