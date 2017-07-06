Thermaltake Announces Toughpower iRGB PLUS 1250W Titanium TT PSU

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

You can't have too many RGB LEDs, we suppose. Illuminate your fans, light up your RAM, let those peripherals shine--and also let your power supply bask in the glow of 16.8 million possible colors with Thermaltake's new Toughpower iRGB PLUS 1250W Titanium TT Premium Edition. (We're going to call it the Toughpower iRGB Plus for short.)

Thermaltake said in a press release that the Toughpower iRGB Plus is the first PSU to feature 16.8 million color RGB lighting. (It certainly isn't the first with RGB lighting, but the company claimed it's the first to cover the full 16.8 million color range.) You can manage those lights via Thermaltake's software, which allows you to cycle through various effects and set the LEDs to the color of your choice. As you may have guessed from its name, the Toughpower iRGB Plus is also fully modular, 80-PLUS Titanium certified, and built with a 1,250W capacity.

Lighting won't be the only thing you monitor with an app. Thermaltake's DPS G PC APP 2.0, DPS G Smart Power Management (SPM) Cloud 1.0, and DPS G Mobile APP 1.0 services are supposed to let you "not just monitor smart power supply units, but also save the energy, reduce CO2 emission, and eventually protect the Earth." You can find more information about the SPM platform and its capabilities on Thermaltake's website.

The Toughpower iRGB Plus is outfitted with Japanese capacitors that promise improved reliability, stability, and durability. Thermaltake also equipped the PSU with a single +12V rail and a digital control board. The company doesn't appear to be using RGB to distract you from any shortcomings; it's merely hitching a ride on the many-colored hype train. We won't know that for sure, of course, unless we get our hands on it.

The Toughpower iRGB PLUS 1250W Titanium TT Premium Edition--we figured we'd use the whole name at least once--is available now from Thermaltake's website. It costs 442,35€ (including VAT) in Europe, $600 AUD in Australia, and $400 in the U.S. So if you need a high-end PSU that can also satisfy your desire to RGB everything in your rig, you'll probably want to start filling up your piggy bank as soon as you can.

