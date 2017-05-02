THQ Nordic Officially Announces 'Darksiders III' For PC, PS4, Xbox One

Shortly after the game leaked on Amazon, THQ Nordic announced that Darksiders III will debut on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in 2018.

Darksiders III is the latest entry in a hack-and-slash game series perhaps best described as a mashup of The Legend of Zelda and God of War. The series revolves around the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse embarking on journeys involving betrayal, vengeance, and a whole lot of killing. The first game followed War, the second featured Death, and the third will focus on Fury as she attempts to defeat the Seven Deadly Sins.

The game is being developed by Gunfire Games, a studio comprised of several people who developed the first two games at Vigil Games. You might recognize Gunfire Games from Chronos, a VR game for the Oculus Rift that tasks you with hunting down and killing a dragon. We went hands-on with the game and thought it was interesting that it utilized a fixed third-person perspective instead of the first-person view used in many VR games.

Here's what THQ Nordic said in its press release about Darksiders III:

Return to an apocalyptic planet Earth in Darksiders III, a hack-n-slash action adventure where players take on the role of FURY in her quest to hunt down and dispose of the Seven Deadly Sins. The Charred Council calls upon Fury to battle from the heights of heaven down through the depths of hell in a quest to restore humanity and prove that she is the most powerful of the Horsemen. As a mage, FURY relies on her whip and magic to restore the balance between good and evil. The expansive, Darksiders III game world is presented as an open-ended, living, free-form planet Earth that is dilapidated by war and decay, and overrun by nature. FURY will move back and forth between environments to uncover secrets while advancing the Darksiders III story.

You can pre-order Darksiders III from Amazon. The page mistakenly went live earlier this morning, and was briefly taken down before THQ Nordic made its official announcement, but we assume it's here to stay this time. IGN has also published the game's first trailer; you can check it out on YouTube.