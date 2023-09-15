Tiny11 23H2 Windows Released With Greater Functionality, Numerous Bugfixes

Windows OS enthusiast and developer NTDEV has released a new version of his popular tiny11 distribution. As its name implies, tiny11 is a lean and mean version of Windows 11, which seeks to cut out the fat without removing any meat.

Tiny11 23H2 is the newest version of this carefully filleted Windows installation, and according to the developer, it addresses several previous issues. Somewhat confusingly, tiny11 23H2 is based upon Windows 11 22H2, not 23H2. Users can upgrade from this OS to Microsoft’s Windows 11 23H2 via Windows Update.

Some of the most significant new features delivered in this work, which has been six months in gestation, are tiny11’s “perfect compatibility with most Windows components,” the provision of an OSD Builder script so people can brew their own tiny11 flavors, and the inclusion of Xbox Identity Provider services.

If you watch the embedded video, you can get a good feel for the work that has gone into bringing tiny11 up to its 23H2 version and appreciate the wrinkles that have been ironed out.

NTDEV appears to have kept to his central premise that this OS version offers “only what you need, when you need it.” The video demonstrates a user grabbing extra Windows apps from the Windows Store, installing optional components (like language packs) from the Windows control panel, using Windows Update, and indulging in Xbox gaming fun (Xbox app installed at user discretion). Importantly, all Microsoft’s security features remain intact in tiny11 23H2.

It is worth exploring the new customization options available to those who want to remix tiny11 23H2. NTDEV says this is the first time he has included the OSDBuilder script "needed to make your own similar image of tiny11." If you find the script unintuitive or would like further guidance on editing it, NTDEV will shortly make a 'how to' video available via his Patreon channel.

Lastly, tiny11 is a lean version of Windows 11, which skirts some of Microsoft's minimum requirements. For example, you can easily install it on machines without a TPM, with less than 4 GB of RAM, or without Secure Boot enabled.

Tiny11 23H2 is a 4.15 GB download and is available now.