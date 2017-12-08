Trending

Toshiba Takes The Industry Lead With 14TB Helium HDD

Toshiba announced that it is sampling its new helium-infused 14TB HDD to customers, thus taking the industry lead with the densest conventional hard drive on the market. The push for more HDD storage density has led us down the path of new recording techniques, such as Shingled Magnetic Recording (SMR), but that leads to reduced performance, particularly with frequent random data accesses that occur with normal desktop operating systems.

Toshiba bucked that trend entirely and crammed 14TB of data into its new drive using Conventional Magnetic Recording (CMR), which is to say PMR without shingling. That means it will offer standard performance compared to other "normal" HDDs. The drive offers up to 260 MB/s a throughput, but performance specifications remain sparse.

The new series comes with both 14TB and 12TB disks that wield nine and eight platters, respectively. Toshiba also becomes the only company with a nine-platter drive with 18 heads. Each platter packs 1.56TB of data storage.

Competing HDD vendors (WD and Seagate) have used helium designs for several years, so Toshiba has largely been considered late to adopting a helium design. Toshiba fills the 3.5" drives with helium instead of air and uses a laser sealing process to contain the gas. The helium reduces internal air turbulence from the spinning disk. In turn, it reduces vibration and provides power, performance, and reliability advantages. It also allows the company to use thinner platters, which facilitates the additional ninth platter.

While Toshiba may be the last HDD vendor to market with a helium HDD, the company did it in style. The MG078ACA, which carries a tongue-twisting name because it is destined for the data center, currently weighs in as the densest HDD on the market using conventional recording techniques. That represents a 40% increase in density over Toshiba's previous-gen 10TB models.

“Toshiba’s first helium-sealed near line drive intercepts the market at a class-leading 14 TB capacity with CMR,” said John Chen, industry analyst at Trend Focus. “Its early time-to-market for this capacity positions the company well to meet the storage needs of large hyperscale and cloud companies. Additionally, the company’s choice of a 9-disk platform paves the way to achieving higher capacities in future product generations.”

The new HDD operates much like any other 7,200 RPM SATA HDD, so it is plug and play with existing infrastructure. It features a 256MiB cache and employs Toshiba's Persistent Write Cache (PWC) technology that ensures data in the cacheis persisted to the platters in the event of an unexpected power loss. Like most other nearline HDDs destined for data center operations, it carries a 550 total TB transferred per year workload restriction. It also comes with a five-year warranty and 2.5 million-hour MTBF.

Toshiba currently has 24% of the HDD market share according to Coughlin and Associates, which comes in third to Seagate (36%) and Western Digital (40%). The company has been surprisingly resilient and has clawed back market share over the last year. The addition of a class-leading 14TB model should help it gain even more market share over the coming year.

Of course, Western Digital and Seagate aren't sitting idly by. Western Digital has its MAMR (Magnetic Assisted Magnetic Recording), and Seagate has HAMR (Heat Assisted Magnetic Recording) technologies on the cusp of release. Both technologies will provide far more density than just the addition of helium, and Toshiba will also move forward to a new recording technology in the coming years. However, the company remains secretive about its plans for its next-gen drives.

Considering Toshiba just leapfrogged the rest of the industry with the densest conventional hard drive, it might be worth the wait to find out. Toshiba's 14TB HDD is destined for the data center, but like all HDD vendors Toshiba makes consumer models based on the same underlying technology, so we should see hefty 14TB desktop models in the future.

8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • takeshi7 08 December 2017 17:40
    I'm just glad they used "CMR" to indicate the drive isn't shingled, instead of incorrectly using "PMR".
    Reply
  • gggplaya 08 December 2017 20:02
    I'll continue to hold out for MAMR/HAMR technology for my NAS. The promise of 20,30,40TB drives within a few years is just too enticing.
    Reply
  • jonathan1683 09 December 2017 19:18
    keep up the good work guys, now make them $200 so i can buy them.
    Reply
  • photonboy 10 December 2017 04:14
    MAMR is promising. HAMR not so much as the HEAT thus far added by the laser is drastically reducing the write endurance.
    Reply
  • Rheotome 10 December 2017 16:43
    The highly predicted death of the HDD is not quite here yet !! Like Win7, it just carries on.
    Reply
  • yorich 10 December 2017 20:42
    prices?
    Reply
  • phobicsq 11 December 2017 03:47
    I'll take 3
    Reply
  • bit_user 15 December 2017 08:39
    20462061 said:
    I'm just glad they used "CMR" to indicate the drive isn't shingled, instead of incorrectly using "PMR".
    The distinction is lost on me. Please educate us, as it seems to me that Shingled is not fully perpendicular - hence the "shingle" analogy.
    Reply