TP-Link Announces Wi-Fi 6 Archer AX50 Router With Intel Chipset

TP-Link today announced its first router to support Wi-Fi 6, the Archer AX50. The company said this new router features the Intel Home Wi-Fi Chipset to "deliver a premium Wi-Fi 6 Gig+ experience to more families at an affordable price point." Credit: TP-Link

Intel Wireless Infrastructure Group general manager Doron Tal said in today's announcement that "Wi-Fi has seen its greatest advancement in the last decade with the introduction of Wi-Fi 6" and the release of routers like the Archer AX50 "make it possible for a broader set of consumers to start experiencing the full potential of Wi-Fi 6.” (Provided, of course, people are also purchasing devices that support the new protocol.)

So what is Wi-Fi 6? Well, it's technically called the 802.11ax protocol, but it was fortunate enough to debut after The Wi-Fi Alliance switched to a new version numbering system to help consumers. It's also equipped with improvements to pretty much every aspect of the protocol: Intel said in a fact sheet that its Wi-Fi 6 Gig+ platform offers 3x max wireless throughput, 4x capacity for devices and 75% reduced latency over previous generations.

TP-Link didn't offer pricing information for the Archer AX50 or say when it would debut. More information about the router can be found on the company's website. The Wi-Fi Alliance also has further information about Wi-Fi 6 and how you can spot devices that support it on its website.