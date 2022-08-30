TSMC Says a Shortage of Commodity Chips Is Disrupting Trillion-Dollar Industries

Modern machinery uses loads of chips to enable their advanced functionality. There is nothing surprising here as almost all kinds of devices use electronics components nowadays, particularly logic chips. But there is a problem, as the lack of commodity chips that cost dollars or even pennies can disrupt shipment of a $50,000 car or a $150 million lithography scanner.
The global automotive manufacturing industry received $2.86 trillion in revenue in 2021, according to Statista. Every car uses hundreds of chips these days and that number is set to grow to over 1,500 in the coming years as vehicles become autonomous. But that means that the growing auto industry will depend on chip supply and the semiconductor industry even more than it does today, which is why they have to take chip supply more seriously than ever.
Car makers are not the only manufacturers to suffer from chip undersupply. Even ASML, which is the world's largest maker of lithography scanners — which are used to make chips — has suffered from chip shortages.
"When carmakers told me previously that they were short of semiconductors, I thought, 'How come these guys couldn't understand the importance of chips,'" said CC Wei, chief executive of TSMC, at an event in China, reports New Kerala. "But later, TSMC's own equipment suppliers suffered delivery problems and told me it is also due to component and chip shortages."
The market of semiconductor manufacturing tools is also huge and multifaceted. If TSMC cannot get an ASML extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography scanner or an Applied Materials deposition tool on time, its huge $20+ billion fab will stand idle. Ultimately, other suppliers of fab tools as well as TSMC's customers will suffer, so supply chain management will get even more crucial tomorrow than it is today.
Snowballing demand for semiconductors will ultimately lead to an increase in their prices in general, as companies like TSMC have to build new production capacity. As a result, prices of actual goods will increase as well. Meanwhile, since logistics is getting more complicated, this will affect pricing too. All-in-all, electronics is going to get more sophisticated, but also more expensive in the coming years, the executive of TSMC warned.
"The age of an efficient, globalized supply system has passed," said Wei, reports Bloomberg. "Costs are swiftly rising, including inflation."
Every company on earth is blaming all of their problems on "the supply chain" but none of them are actually explaining what's actually going on. Where's the bottleneck?
I don't think TSMC is self aware that they just tried to just tried to circularly shift blame for the chip shortage onto the chip shortage.
That's the problem.
Investing too much into 7, 5, 3nm nodes winds up being a mis-allocation of capital.
You can make a really fast CPU, but you can't make the motherboard, monitor, mouse or a keyboard to go with it.
If you compare the average mainstream vehicle today vs mainstream vehicles from 30 years ago, we're likely looking at ~50X more electronics since practically everything in modern vehicles is controlled by wire and electrically-powered, especially on EVs where mechanical power from a drive belt or vacuum doesn't exist unless created by electrical means. With advanced driving assists and quasi-self-driving requiring 10s of TFLOPs, you also have relatively high-end compute on board those models. Between the assist computer, all of the cameras and support sensors, all of the vehicle systems actuators that must be available for computer control, etc., that is hundreds of extra chips and jellybeans semiconductors..
It's the explosion of use. When I started my career I was an embedded software engineer for vehicle ECUs (Electronic Control Units, or what uninformed people call them "the car's chip(s)"). When I started most cars had 2 or 3 of these ECUs all with a 3 to 5 of semiconductors per control unit to control operation of the Engine, Transmission and AirBag. When I left 12 years ago that number had exploded to well over 40 ECUs on mid to high end vehicles. These days they are pushing 80+ and it's only getting growing in number. In roughly 23 years the number of semiconductors in a vehicle has gone from about 15 to 250+, that's a 16.5x (1650%) increase in 23 years and the numbers just keep going up. This is also just automotive, there are plenty of other industries like Aviation, Defense, Manufacturing, Computing, etc. that have all had similar explosions in semiconductor demand.
The bottleneck to answer the question directly is at the lower end of the semiconductor scale (120 nm, 90nm, etc.). For many of the applications listed above they don't need top of the line 3nm semiconductors to operate, but the margin for semiconductor makers is at that high end, not the low end. Semiconductor makers don't make a lot of money on 50 cent 120nm chips, they do however make a boat load of money on $700 5nm CPUs making headlines.