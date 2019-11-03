TSMC to Hire 8000 Engineers for 3nm Research and Development Center

TSMC plans to add 8000 jobs for a new R&D center that is expected to be completed in late 2020. It will be geared towards research and development for 3nm and beyond process technology.

That was announced on Thursday by Mark Liu, executive chairman of TSMC, who said TSMC will hire an additional 8000 employees for the center. The new R&D center will be located in northern Taiwan. Construction is scheduled to start early next year and is anticipated to be completed by the end of the year. According to Taiwan News, an employee said it would be dedicated to 3nm development.

TSMC ended 2018 with circa 49,000 employees, so adding 8000 would be a hefty increase in its R&D capacity. In its most recent third quarter, TSMC spent $769 on research and development, up 10% from a year ago. TSMC recently started construction of the $19.5 fab in which it will manufacture the 3nm chips when it starts production in 2023.