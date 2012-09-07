ZaReason Rolls Out First Linux Ultrabook

ZaReason's UltraLap is a reminder that even Linux will not bring down the price of still-expensive Ultrabooks to a more affordable level.
The UltraLap comes with Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, is based on Intel's i3-3217U Ivy Bridge processor, and is priced from $899 with a 32 GB mSATA SSD. Want a 128 GB drive instead? That will lift the price to $1,028. Add a faster processor, upgrade from 4 to 16 GB of memory, upgrade to a 256 SSD as well as throw in second 512 GB SSD, and you are looking at $1,865.
These are very comparable prices and should not be too surprising for those who really want a Linux Ultrabook from the get-go. It may be even surprising that ZaReason can offer the device for this price due to the lack of volume discounts the larger vendors can secure. The best feature may be that that you can choose your Linux distribution and opt also for Kubunutu, Edubuntu, Debian, Mint, Fedora - or any other widely available flavor at no extra charge.
By buying a laptop with pre-installed Linux, you pay for Linux.
Just say that you can't into Archie. >:3
You aren't paying for Linux, per se, but rather the effort of having someone else install it for you. Just like if you have Geek Squad install Windows for you, you could do it yourself, but you're paying someone else to do it instead.
crabdogUbuntu is the most reliable of them all but you have to take on Unity along with it.Unity is great, IMO, but you can always try Linux Mint, or Xubuntu, for example. They all benefit of the reliability of Ubuntu, and Xubuntu is an official derivative that is an LTS for 12.04 as well.
I use Xubuntu 12.04 on my eeePC and it is fast and awesome.
Just to make it clear, when my local Ubuntu team used to sell Ubuntu, I purchased Ubuntu discs. Why? Because it's worth it.
I feel sad that Tom's started the article with:
I guess the writer's over at Tom's don't favor Linux much. Thanks for updating me on ZaReason's new machine though.