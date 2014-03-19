Trending

Turn Your Old Video Games Into Anything at Walmart

By Business Computing 

Walmart will soon begin taking your used games for credit.

Believe it or not, gamers now have a new way of trading in their gently used games: Walmart. The company follows Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target and others that take trade-ins for store credit.

Starting Wednesday, March 26, the company will accept trade-ins and apply that value immediately towards the purchase of anything sold at Walmart and Sam's Club, both in stores and online. In turn, the traded game will be sent off to be refurbished (polished, rewrapped) and made available for purchase for a low price.

"Gaming continues to be an important business for us and we're actively taking aim at the $2 billion pre-owned video game opportunity," said Duncan Mac Naughton, chief merchandising and marketing officer for Walmart U.S. "When we disrupt markets and compete, our customer wins. They'll save money on video games and have the flexibility to spend it however they want."

How to Trade Games in Walmart

  1. Customers bring their working game, along with the original packaging, to the electronics department.
  2. Walmart employees then scan the UPC code on the case and evaluate the game for obvious damage such as deep scratches or cracks.
  3. After the evaluation, customers are provided with a trade-in value to accept.
  4. The total value accepted by the customer is awarded immediately and can be applied at checkout in a Walmart store or Sam’s Club, or online at Walmart.com or SamsClub.com

Presumably, PC games are out of the question, but Walmart's PR stated that more than 3,100 stores will participate in the program. They will also accept thousands of games for popular consoles like the Sony PlayStation 3 and Microsoft Xbox 360 and so on. Hardware will not be accepted.

Customers won't be able to purchase used games at Walmart's online and local brick-and-mortar stores until later this year. The video games will be labeled "Certified Pre-Owned," which means the product is fully refurbished and in like-new condition.

The news shouldn't be surprising. Walmart is a one-stop-shop for nearly everything. The company even estimates that more than 110 million gamers will be interested in this new trade-in program. If that's the case, GameStop could see a drop in sales if Walmart manages to undercut the popular gaming retail chain.

"While new releases will remain the focus of our gaming business, we're glad to give our customers the option to buy pre-owned games," added Mac Naughton.

This new trade-in program is Walmart's second attempt at selling used games. The company previously experimented with this part of the gaming market by installing small kiosks in a limited number of stores. As with the trade-in program for phones and tablets, CE Exchange will also handle this new game trade-in program.

For consumers, the used games industry is a real money-saver, depending on the title; some are bargains and some are downright laughable. However, for developers and publishers, the used games industry seems more like a thorn they can't pull out. They're not making a dime off secondary sales unlike GameStop, Walmart and other retailers.

Despite the complaints, it seems that there's no stopping the used games market. There's also no stopping GameStop who doesn't appear to see Walmart as a potential threat… yet.

"Our goal is to continue to be the world's largest multichannel retailer of new and pre-owned video game products and PC entertainment software and expand our business into the mobile device category to provide the best video game content to our customers anytime, anywhere and on any device," it said in its most recent 10K regulatory filing.

14 Comments Comment from the forums
  • James Mason 19 March 2014 19:36
    Hehehe, I may not be a fan of walmart as a company, but that ad was pretty funny.
    Reply
  • kenh536 19 March 2014 20:39
    Oh pristine condition 1 month old AAA game? We'll give ya $5.
    Reply
  • voreo 19 March 2014 21:38
    This is nice, Now theyll just need Walmart Rewards Free and Silver. XD
    Reply
  • ender2003 19 March 2014 21:41
    Oh pristine condition 1 month old AAA game? We'll give ya $5.
    How is that any different from Gamestop or other stores that do game trades? Buy a basically brand new game back from you for $5, then mark it as used and sell it for $45 while the New copy is $50...
    Reply
  • Machinegun Kelly 19 March 2014 23:15
    The only way this will work for me would if they do deals like Gamestop does. The only time I sell games @ Gamestop is when they offer additional credit for selling them games + price breaks for their used games to be added together. Its not a terrible deal if you wait around.
    Reply
  • thundervore 20 March 2014 00:16
    This is the main reason I stop buying games. After I tried to sell back all my first party GCN games to Gamestop which I paid $50 and still had the manuals and original cases for they tried to give me $2 - $3 per game, meanwhile they were selling used copies of the same games for $35 - $40.I said F that, and gave the system and all the games to a family member. They still enjoy SSBM, Mario Kart DD and Metroid Trilogy to this very day.
    Reply
  • xiinc37 20 March 2014 02:03
    *Brings in every EA Madden NFL game ever made* "Here's $7.50"
    Reply
  • Gam3r01 20 March 2014 04:04
    The only way of this possibly succeeding lies in pricing.They have to be REASONABLE with their prices. Give my 5 bucks for a 3 month old game, fine, but retail the refurbs for 7-15 bucks. Make it viable to trade in, rather than trade all your games for one or two "New" ones. (Im looking at you gamestop)Buuuut since I play on PC, this might be a good time to dust off the PS3.
    Reply
  • jasonelmore 20 March 2014 06:34
    man i really dont want walmart to put gamestop out of business. Walmart's day 1 release day selection is non existent. The gaming section is always a wreck, they have very few accessories, and whats more, they have weak pre-order bonus's. I would like gamestop to start lowering prices on used games, but not go out of business.
    Reply
  • cklein 20 March 2014 10:46
    Now when my wife gets mad at me she can trade my games and get herself shoes.
    Reply