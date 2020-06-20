Watch AMD Threadripper 3990X Use 128 Threads To Render a Video in Task Manager

Have you ever thought of using Windows Task Manager as a video player? Neither have I, though as my system progressed up in core and thread counts, I have always been mesmerized by the increased number of CPU cores it monitors. However, things are about to get a whole lot more mesmerizing with AMD's 64-core, 128-thread Ryzen Threadripper 3990X.

Pack all those threads together into Windows' monitoring station, and you've got 128 pixels worth of display. That translates to a resolution of 14 by 9 pixels, and that's enough to display a rudimentary video of some sort, as seen in this Video on BiliBili.

Just watch this, and try not to rewatch it 15 times as we did in hypnosis (You can click the link above to see it in all of its full-screen awesomeness).

If this isn't the best use of a 64-core, 128-thread processor, then I don't know what is, either. Of course, it's wholly inefficient, utterly pointless, and less detailed than the rumored potato camera, but who cares?

The video depicted the music video Bad Apple by Alstroemeria Records, which with its black and white theme, can be handled by Task Manager if you have this many threads. But, because the task manager doesn't update fast enough, the video has been recorded in slow-motion and then sped up to produce a smooth image.

Check back in with us in a few decades, maybe by then we'll have a full-HD worthy pixel count. For now, we'll wait on that someone who has multiple 64-core processors crammed into one system (Server admins with Epyc systems, if you're reading this...)