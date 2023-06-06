WD Releases Xbox Series X and S Expansion Cards: First Non-Seagate Options

Move over, Seagate! Western Digital is breaking into the Xbox market by releasing two new official expansion cards designed just for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles called the WD_Black C50 . The new expansion cards come in 512GB and 1 TB capacities. These cards feature an Xbox-themed design with the look and feel of recent WD_Black hardware.

We first caught wind of these new cards back in April when Best Buy published product pages for the new expansion cards on the web store. Little was known about them back then, and a few details have since changed. Best Buy initially unveiled the 1TB WD_Black C50 expansion card at $180, but it’s dropped to $150 in time for the official release. The 500GB model is listed at $80.

The new WD_Black C50 cards are specifically designed to be compatible with the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S console’s expansion slot. The 500GB model and 1TB edition come with the card and a protective cover. It’s intended to be a plug-and-play device, so the cover provides a degree of protection for portability.

(Image credit: Western Digital)

Until now, Seagate has been the only other company to offer expansion cards for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Now that they’re facing competition, the Seagate expansion cards have dropped considerably in price. The 512GB is now priced at $90, $10 more than the WD_black C50, while the 1TB model is price matching at $150. A 2TB edition is available for $280.

According to Western Digital, the new WD_Black C50 is designed to use Xbox Velocity Architecture. The purchase includes more than just the card, as well. Those who buy from Western Digital receive a free 1-month membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. This is a service that provides users with access to more than 100 games across both console and PC. It also enabled online multiplayer support for console users.

If you want to get a closer look at the new expansion cards, check out the WD_Black C50 expansion cards product page at the Western Digital website for more details and purchase options.