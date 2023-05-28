What to Expect at Computex 2023

While CES, which occurs in January, is the world’s most well-known tech trade show, Computex Taipei is more important for PC hardware. Running this year from May 30th to June 2nd, the show will feature announcements and demos from major PC OEMs, component manufacturers and chip-makers. Because Taiwan is the home turf of many companies, including Asus, ASRock, Gigabyte, MSI and Acer, we’ll see some really important rollouts.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is giving this year’s Computex keynote, which takes place at 11 am local time on Monday (11 pm ET Sunday). Given that the RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti were just announced, we don’t expect Huang to talk much, if at all, about consumer GPUs. Instead, he’ll likely focus on the company’s advancements in AI and datacenter. New laptops: Acer has already announced two new laptops that will be shown at Computex, but PC rollouts from MSI, Asus and Gigabyte are likely. Acer’s already-announced Swift Edge 16 uses a Ryzen 7040 chip so we bet other computers will use that processor. We also expect to see more laptops with PCIe 5.0 SSDs and RTX graphics inside.





Those PCIe 5.0 SSDs can get really hot so we expect to see lots of crazy active cooling and liquid cooling for them. Adata will be showing off , which has self-contained water cooling and dual fans. We also expect to see some interesting new cooling solutions for CPUs and GPUs, which just keep getting hotter. Cool Cases: Computex is always a wonderful time for case debuts. Major case makers like Lian Li, Cooler Master and Thermaltake are all there showing off new wares and, often, special case mods. Thermaltake’s gallery of award-winning casemods is always a highlight of the show.

