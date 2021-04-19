Trending

Latest Windows 10 Update Causes Frame Rates to Plummet and BSODs

It's best to avoid this update if possible

Windows logo in rainbow colors.
A recent Microsoft update for Windows 10 appears to be wreaking havoc on some computers since its release several days ago. Update KB5001330 for builds 2004 and 20H1 and update KB5001337 for builds 1909 and 1903 are causing serious issues, from annoying frame rate bugs all the way to BSODs, as spotted by ComputerBase.

The issues don't end there, apparently. For some people, the gaming-related issues vary wildly: some users experience unstable FPS with v-sync enabled and when sharing a screen on discord. For others, the issues are completely game-dependent.

Additionally, there have been numerous reports of other issues that aren't related to gaming, like DNS issues and boot-looping. For some, the update won't even install and will stay stuck at a certain percentage while installing.

Probably one of the worst issues related to this update is a nasty old bug that can potentially delete user files. TechRadar reported a few days ago that the 'temporary user bug' is back again, causing your user login to disappear, along with your files located within that user profile (like the Documents folder). Luckily this is a very rare issue.

How To Delete the Windows 10 Update

If you are one of the unlucky people to have problems pertaining to this update, you can uninstall it manually with little to no effort.

All you need to do is head into the settings app, go to 'Update & Security,' click on the 'View Update History' section, and in that menu, there's an option to uninstall updates.

Once there, uninstall KB5001330 for 2004 and 20H1 builds and KB5001337 if you're running a build older than 2004.

Hopefully, Microsoft will get to the bottom of this problem by either withdrawing the update completely from its servers and/or rushing out another update to fix all these issues.

Generally, it takes Microsoft around 2 weeks to a month to permanently fix bugs like this, so we'd recommend pausing Windows Updates for that amount of time.

  • waltc3 19 April 2021 15:53
    I'm running version 2004 b21359 of Win10x64, and do not have either update cited here. As well, I have none of the problems cited here. Tech Radar's info on all things Win10 is unreliable at best--I've never had the problems they cite--along with the fallacy that everyone running Win10x64 has those errors...;) They don't. As well, no one should be running 1903 or 1909 as 2004 has been shipping for a while now and last I checked was a free update. What some will do for a page hit--it's kind of sad, really.
  • helper800 19 April 2021 16:01
    waltc3 said:
    What some will do for a page hit--it's kind of sad, really.
    So reporting computer related news on a computer based forum and reporting site is sad? Plenty of people are on older builds due to many reasons like versioning controls, or manually setting updates to off. Just because YOU do not have a problem with your particular system that does not mean others in different scenarios will not. I cannot imagine putting any trust in a Windows update not screwing something up, can you?
  • Makaveli 19 April 2021 16:08
    I'm on 20H2 with KB5001330 and no issues.
