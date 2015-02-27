Trending

Windows 10 To Support USB 3.1 Type-C, Market Has Few Offerings

By , USB 

Microsoft recently revealed USB 3.1 Type-C compatibility for Windows 10 in the form of a panel description for the upcoming winHec hardware development conference in China this coming March. 

"Windows 10 introduces support for USB Dual Role and Type-C, which will enable new wired connectivity scenarios such [as] a phone interacting with USB peripherals, or laptops connecting to an external display using the USB Type-C connector," said the description. "This session will go into detail on how Windows supports these technologies and what you need to do to enable them."

The biggest thing you would need, but would be hard pressed to find, is the Type-C connector itself.

Last year, we took a first look at the USB 3.1 Type-C connector, where we weren't too subtle in our warning that the newer, smaller plug would have some growing pains coming to market and appearing in mainstream devices and hardware. Even with Asus's recent refresh of its motherboard line, joining the ranks of other companies like ASRock and MSI with USB 3.1 connectivity, the availability of the Type-C connector is limited to just a few models, mostly with an add-in PCI card.

Although the lack of a Type-C connector on a desktop may not deter us from enjoying the benefits of USB 3.1 speeds and power delivery, the real demand for Type-C is in the mobile market, which has even fewer offerings, with only the Nokia N1 tablet and a yet-to-be released MSI laptop currently sporting the Type-C connector.

Why are devices with USB 3.1 Type-C connectors so scarce? The benefits of the smaller, easier to plug in, faster connection are undeniable. Who wouldn't want to plug their phone into an external display? 

News of software compatibility is refreshing, but the lack of any new devices on the market with the USB 3.1 Type-C connector is kind of a let-down. Hopefully, this will change next week with some product reveals at MWC. Until then, consumers will just have to be patient for Type-C to gain more market saturation.  

Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.

20 Comments Comment from the forums
  • hst101rox 27 February 2015 21:45
    So no support on Windows 7 or 8?
    Reply
  • TechyInAZ 27 February 2015 21:52
    15387106 said:
    So no support on Windows 7 or 8?
    Windows 7 and 8 will most likely have 3rd party drivers. Just like USB 3.0 support for windows 7, which needs a 3rd party driver in order to work.
    Reply
  • SirKnobsworth 27 February 2015 21:59
    Uptake of the type c does seem to be a bit slow, doesn't it. I suppose it's not surprising given how long Type A has been around for. Could it be that Apple's willingness to impose new connector standards across all devices is precisely what we need here?
    Reply
  • SchizoFrog 27 February 2015 22:02
    Devices will only come once hardware is out there. Motherboards will start to feature Type-C but not until their next generation iterations and most likely with the release of next gen CPUs.
    I for one will not be bothered with USB 3.1 UNTIL Type-C is out and about.
    Reply
  • Shankovich 27 February 2015 22:04
    I think we'll see more adoption in the typical summer refresh for laptop, followed by boards later on. I'm sure many of us would love to use the new USB type for monitors as a display and power cable :)
    Reply
  • knowom 27 February 2015 23:19
    They should need a adapter like PS/2 to USB and eventually it'll become more common place if it truly is a better design at least with newer devices that will be the case. The real reason why the other USB 3.1 connection will remain more popular probably for a long while if not forever is backward compatibility and lack of adapters.

    Just look at MIDI DIN connectors they haven't really changed over the years and it is still preferred over midi USB or in addition to it to music enthusiasts due to backwards compatibility with all their other MIDI equipment.
    Reply
  • JOSHSKORN 27 February 2015 23:20
    Heck, there isn't much out there for USB 3.0. Other than USB Flash Drives, external Hard drives and some HD webcams. I think some USB to HDMI converters, as well, but that's mainly it. Everything else functions just fine off USB 2.0: Keyboards/mice, lesser known USB devices, printers, older webcams.
    Reply
  • SteelCity1981 27 February 2015 23:59
    and i'm not sure if type c will ever pick up steam considering people have used the regular connection for soo long now that people have gain accustom to it. I mean us tech people will love it but the avg consumer doesn't embrace new technology in which makes up the vast majority of consumers out there.
    Reply
  • vern72 28 February 2015 00:36
    I'm still worried about the sturdiness of the connector. Will it stand up to as many plug-unplug cycles as the old connector?
    Reply
  • fonzy 28 February 2015 01:46
    Are there any cases out that have the type-C connector?
    Reply