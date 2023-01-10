Windows 7 Reportedly Gets Secure Boot in Last Dying Gasp

By Andrew E. Freedman
published

Security updates for Windows 7 and 8.1 end today.

Windows 7 out of support warning on a laptop.
(Image credit: Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Pour one out for Windows 7, the 13-year-old operating system that is no longer receiving any security updates. It seems, however, that Microsoft has left one big goodbye present for security-conscious users.

Windows 7 technically reached the end of the line on January 14, 2020, but those in enterprise and education could get Extended Security Updates through today. It really seems like this is the time for most people to upgrade — but for those who don't, Neowin reports that Microsoft has added UEFI and Secure Boot to the antique OS.

Secure boot (opens in new tab) uses PC firmware to check that all software and firmware drivers used at boot are properly signed by  the OEM and manufacturer. It's pretty late for a feature like this to show up in the OS, but it could be a decent last gasp for organizations that refuse to update to Windows 10 or 11.

Neowin first saw the feature on the Chinese-language CSDN forums. Some people have had some issues enabling UEFI and Secure Boot, and it seems they got stuck at the startup logo due to certain display drivers that need updating. 

Tom's Hardware has reached out to Microsoft for more information on the reported update, but we have yet to receive a response.

Windows 11 requires a PC be secure boot enabled if you're upgrading from Windows 10, and most OEM PCs come with it set up.

For those of you stubbornly holding onto Windows 7, it will continue to work — but you will no longer get any patches for new or existing vulnerabilities. Windows 8.1, which no one will really miss, also hits the end of support today (opens in new tab) (and, unlike Windows 7, will not be getting an Extended Security Update program).

It's unclear how many of Windows' 1.5 billion users are currently on Windows 7 or 8.1. But if you happen to be on one, it's probably time to update to Windows 10 or 11, for safety's sake.

Andrew E. Freedman
Andrew E. Freedman

Andrew E. Freedman is a senior editor at Tom's Hardware focusing on laptops, desktops and gaming. He also keeps up with the latest news. A lover of all things gaming and tech, his previous work has shown up in Tom's Guide, Laptop Mag, Kotaku, PCMag and Complex, among others. Follow him on Twitter: @FreedmanAE

Topics
Windows
4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Shawn Eary
    Please tell me this isn't actually happening. I can't afford to upgrade my home computer to Windows 11 because of a trivial TPM requirement. Contrary to popular belief, I'm pretty sure TPMs do very little to actually increase system security. I really don't think secure boot is all of what it's hyped up to be and it's a major hassle to deal with.
    Reply
  • TechieTwo
    "Secure boot" of any Windows OS would be an oxymoron. :)
    Reply
  • RichardtST
    " it's probably time to update to Windows 10 or 11, for safety's sake." - Except that this simply is not true. As we all know, software complexity and vulnerabilities continue to grow unabated. You are far safer using an antique (or off the beaten path) OS that the attackers won't even think to bother with, than you are using the latest and greatest Windows or Linux. And it's only a matter of time until we all get to see the fallacy of having perfectly identical versions on everything. It means, of course, that I only have to write ONE virus to pwn the whole lot. If you want to be safe... be different!
    Reply
  • USAFRet
    Shawn Eary said:
    Please tell me this isn't actually happening. I can't afford to upgrade my home computer to Windows 11 because of a trivial TPM requirement. Contrary to popular belief, I'm pretty sure TPMs do very little to actually increase system security. I really don't think secure boot is all of what it's hyped up to be and it's a major hassle to deal with.
    Why not Win 10?

    The end date of 7 has been known for loooong time.
    Reply