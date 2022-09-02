Xbox Partners With IHOP for Gaming Rewards and Xbox Menu Items

Xbox has announced (opens in new tab) an exciting new partnership for those who love gaming and pancakes. Microsoft’s gaming division partnered with IHOP (International House of Pancakes) to conjure new Xbox redeem rewards and game offers, limited-time Xbox-inspired menu items, and more. To benefit from the new rewards program, you must be an Xbox member and a member of IHOP’s International Bank of Pancakes rewards program.

Focusing on the Xbox rewards first, gamers may be pleased to know that they will be able to redeem their pancake-eating-related rewards for some sweet treats from Microsoft. The 1-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (opens in new tab) trial (for 10 PanCoins) will open up access to an extensive games library playable on PC, Xbox and video streaming devices (e.g., phones, tablets, lower-power PCs and laptops, TVs). In addition, new games are added all the time, including new releases, and you will have access to perks and discounts.

Other gaming treats you can opt for include the Forza Horizon 5 Premium Add-Ons Bundle (40 PanCoins) and full game download codes for Grounded (40 PanCoins).

As for the edibles on the menu, three new Xbox recipes have been created: Party Animals, Grounded, as well as the Forza Family Feast (see images), with enough pancakes, bacon, eggs, sausages, and hash browns for four people. These menu additions will be available nationwide at participating IHOP restaurants nationwide through October 31.

The food-related partnership continues with several events. If you live in the Seattle area, there will be a pop-up restaurant event at the IHOP at Bellevue Marketplace. Then, on September 13, visit the newly remodeled IHOP location, where you can grab an Xbox controller at your booth and enjoy Xbox Game Pass action while you dine. There will also be a live streaming event from this location with prizes including IHOP gift cards and PanCoins.

Lastly, the partnership between Xbox and IHOP will deliver collectible IHOP syrup caddies with an Xbox twist. The caddies will be bundled with bright blue Xbox Wireless Controllers. More information about this promotion and chances to win will be revealed shortly via IHOP’s social media channels.

Please note: to earn one PanCoin at IHOP, you need to spend $5. Thus, to qualify for the 1-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (opens in new tab) trial in one sitting, you will need to eat $50+ of pancakes or other IHOP menu items.