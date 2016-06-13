Slimmer Xbox One S Launches In August For $299

After an early leak yesterday, Microsoft finally revealed its new version of the Xbox One, the Xbox One S, which is a slimmer (and white) console that is approximately 40 percent smaller than the original.
The new version of the console also includes an integrated PSU, an IR blaster and up to 2 TB of storage. In terms of graphics, the new console boasts high-dynamic range gaming and the ability to play 4K video and Blu-ray. There’s also a new wireless controller that has a textured grip, Bluetooth connectivity and increased range.
The new console is coming in August with a price of $299.
Probably the same as the new PS4 4k. AMD updated the SOC to accomodate 4k.
a good question would be is if this new version will use GDDR memory unlike the current XBOX One that is using DDR memory for the GPU
yea really, when talk about the Neo started he said they will not do anything like that. now at E3 they have not one but two new models