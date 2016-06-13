Trending

Slimmer Xbox One S Launches In August For $299

By E3 

After an early leak yesterday, Microsoft finally revealed its new version of the Xbox One, the Xbox One S, which is a slimmer (and white) console that is approximately 40 percent smaller than the original.

The new version of the console also includes an integrated PSU, an IR blaster and up to 2 TB of storage. In terms of graphics, the new console boasts high-dynamic range gaming and the ability to play 4K video and Blu-ray. There’s also a new wireless controller that has a textured grip, Bluetooth connectivity and increased range.

The new console is coming in August with a price of $299.

Follow Rexly Peñaflorida II @Heirdeux. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.

10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • captaincharisma 13 June 2016 17:19
    well if you can't beat Sony you might as well redesign your console to look like there's lol
    Reply
  • dstarr3 13 June 2016 17:26
    Also, the Kinect will now require a USB adapter to work with this. So, yeah, RIP Kinect.
    Reply
  • ammaross 13 June 2016 18:21
    I wonder what iGPU core it's using since it picked up HDR and 4K decode...
    Reply
  • gggplaya 13 June 2016 18:56
    18115827 said:
    I wonder what iGPU core it's using since it picked up HDR and 4K decode...

    Probably the same as the new PS4 4k. AMD updated the SOC to accomodate 4k.
    Reply
  • captaincharisma 13 June 2016 19:38
    18115990 said:
    18115827 said:
    I wonder what iGPU core it's using since it picked up HDR and 4K decode...

    Probably the same as the new PS4 4k. AMD updated the SOC to accomodate 4k.

    a good question would be is if this new version will use GDDR memory unlike the current XBOX One that is using DDR memory for the GPU

    Reply
  • squibbfire2 13 June 2016 19:45
    Xbox 360 "S" ...."S" Is actually the sony PS version of the xbox
    Reply
  • Cryio 13 June 2016 20:10
    Polaris based APU for the Xbox Scorpio incoming.
    Reply
  • Mitrovah 14 June 2016 16:24
    Phil Spencer is by far the dumbest Executive in corporate America. Remember last summer: "There will be no slim version" There will be no upgrade." Honestly, they have missed the 4k boat already. That little shit with his bro gamer shirt and screw me Fonz leather jacket should be fired.
    Reply
  • captaincharisma 14 June 2016 17:26
    18120984 said:
    Phil Spencer is by far the dumbest Executive in corporate America. Remember last summer: "There will be no slim version" There will be no upgrade." Honestly, they have missed the 4k boat already. That little shit with his bro gamer shirt and screw me Fonz leather jacket should be fired.

    yea really, when talk about the Neo started he said they will not do anything like that. now at E3 they have not one but two new models

    Reply
  • MihailNaydenov 14 June 2016 20:29
    Obvious copycat is obvious.
    Reply