Asus Joins the Ivy Bridge PCIe 3.0 Motherboard Race

By Asus 

Asus has joined the likes of MSI, Gigabyte and ASRock with its Z68 PCIe Gen3 motherboard supporting Intel's 2012-bound Ivy Bridge processors.

Asus unveiled three socket LGA1155 motherboards based on the Intel Z68 chipset, which feature PCI-Express 3.0 x16 slots. The new motherboards are PCI-Express 3.0 compliant, complete with Gen3 switches and electrical components.

ASUS PCI-Express Gen3 Motherboard Specifications:

The P8Z68 DELUXE/Gen3 lacks display connectivity, which means that LucidLogix's Virtu graphics switching works only in D-mode. Additional features above and beyond the other two boards include an additional Gbit LAN and eSATA (PWR eSATA) port. 

ASUS P8Z68 Deluxe Gen 3

The P8Z68-V PRO/Gen3 matches the P8Z68 Deluxe in features, except offers iGPU display connectivity (DVI, HDMI, and D-Sub) and has one fewer Gbit LAN & eSATA ports.

ASUS P8Z68-V Pro Gen 3

The P8Z68-V/Gen3 is slimmed down further with its HD audio lacking DTS and two fewer SATA 6 Gb/s ports.

ASUS P8Z68-V Gen 3

All three motherboards feature 16-phase Digi+ CPU VRM, an Intel-made gigabit Ethernet controller, LucidLogix Virtu support. The motherboards also offer two PCI-Express 3.0 x16 (x16/NC or x8/x8), one PCI-Express 2.0 x16 (electrical 2.0 x4), and two each of PCI-Express 2.0 x1 and PCI slots.

In the European press release, the P8Z68 Deluxe/GEN3, P8Z68-V Pro/GEN3 and P8Z68-V/GEN3 have recommended price tags of €229, €185 and €159, respectively. In the U.S., the P8Z68 DELUXE/Gen3 looks to be priced around the $250 range, with the P8Z68-V PRO/Gen3 around $200 range, and the P8Z68-V/Gen3 rounding the group out at under $200.

26 Comments Comment from the forums
  • vaughn2k 03 October 2011 19:11
    Now all it needs is the Ivy Bridge...
    Reply
  • ojas 03 October 2011 19:21
    Thank god geek-speak is the same in all languages, otherwise that German spec-sheet would have gone over my head...

    Otherwise specs look great, and
    vaughn2kNow all it needs is the Ivy Bridge...
    Reply
  • verbalizer 03 October 2011 20:36
    already being discussed in the thread:
    http://www.tomshardware.com/forum/303971-28-bridge-sandy-bridge-news-rumors-reviews

    All we need now is Ivy, and more space for those RAM slots...
    Reply
  • ahnilated 03 October 2011 21:02
    My question is when are they going to stop limiting the motherboards PCIE channels?
    Reply
  • alyoshka 03 October 2011 21:29
    12 USB2 Ports and 4 USB3 Ports..... what ever happened to Com1 and Com2....?
    Good old days, now I'm wondering what all do I need to stick into the USB ports.....
    1 External HDD USB2
    1 External HDD USB3
    1 USB Scanner
    1 USB Printer
    2 USB Pen Drives
    1 iPod
    1 iPad
    1 Nokia WP7
    1 Wifi Dongle/3G Dongle
    That makes a total of 10 Devices
    I know I ain't going to be using them all at once, if I do, it's worst case scenario.
    And they still have a total of 16 Ports.....
    Reply
  • alyoshka 03 October 2011 21:32
    Now all they need to do is come out with a mobo that has only USB ports into which you can just plug the rest of the things, the processor& the gpu must be the only devices that aren't yet in the USB plugin form. the rest is already there.
    Reply
  • CaedenV 03 October 2011 22:16
    alyoshkaNow all they need to do is come out with a mobo that has only USB ports into which you can just plug the rest of the things, the processor& the gpu must be the only devices that aren't yet in the USB plugin form. the rest is already there.LOL, reminds me of an article on Toms a very long time ago about a computer that had only 1 Ethernet, and a bunch of USB cables. Problem was that the BIOS at the time did not natively support USB mouse/keyboard, so the box was completely useless. lol, those were the days!

    I want a pair of thunderbolt connectors, a pair of Gbit Ethernet, and a salvo of USB 2/3. I always bought mobos with com and parallel ports for that 'Just in case' assurance, but I haven't used either port in well over 8 years. Fire wire would be a plus, but even that is mostly useless these days
    Reply
  • trevorvdw 03 October 2011 22:40
    alyoshkaThat makes a total of 10 DevicesI know I ain't going to be using them all at once, if I do, it's worst case scenario.And they still have a total of 16 Ports.....
    Yes because nobody has made a USB hub.
    Reply
  • DjEaZy 03 October 2011 23:12
    ... under ASUS PCI-Express Gen3 Motherboard Specifications... there is ATi CrossfireX... ATi... are they really allergic to AMD? It's now AMD CrossFireX!!!
    Reply
  • Usersname 03 October 2011 23:54
    Reviews please...Now!
    Reply