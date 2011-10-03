Asus Joins the Ivy Bridge PCIe 3.0 Motherboard Race

Asus unveiled three socket LGA1155 motherboards based on the Intel Z68 chipset, which feature PCI-Express 3.0 x16 slots. The new motherboards are PCI-Express 3.0 compliant, complete with Gen3 switches and electrical components.
ASUS PCI-Express Gen3 Motherboard Specifications:
The P8Z68 DELUXE/Gen3 lacks display connectivity, which means that LucidLogix's Virtu graphics switching works only in D-mode. Additional features above and beyond the other two boards include an additional Gbit LAN and eSATA (PWR eSATA) port.
The P8Z68-V PRO/Gen3 matches the P8Z68 Deluxe in features, except offers iGPU display connectivity (DVI, HDMI, and D-Sub) and has one fewer Gbit LAN & eSATA ports.
The P8Z68-V/Gen3 is slimmed down further with its HD audio lacking DTS and two fewer SATA 6 Gb/s ports.
All three motherboards feature 16-phase Digi+ CPU VRM, an Intel-made gigabit Ethernet controller, LucidLogix Virtu support. The motherboards also offer two PCI-Express 3.0 x16 (x16/NC or x8/x8), one PCI-Express 2.0 x16 (electrical 2.0 x4), and two each of PCI-Express 2.0 x1 and PCI slots.
In the European press release, the P8Z68 Deluxe/GEN3, P8Z68-V Pro/GEN3 and P8Z68-V/GEN3 have recommended price tags of €229, €185 and €159, respectively. In the U.S., the P8Z68 DELUXE/Gen3 looks to be priced around the $250 range, with the P8Z68-V PRO/Gen3 around $200 range, and the P8Z68-V/Gen3 rounding the group out at under $200.
Otherwise specs look great, and
vaughn2kNow all it needs is the Ivy Bridge...
http://www.tomshardware.com/forum/303971-28-bridge-sandy-bridge-news-rumors-reviews
All we need now is Ivy, and more space for those RAM slots...
Good old days, now I'm wondering what all do I need to stick into the USB ports.....
1 External HDD USB2
1 External HDD USB3
1 USB Scanner
1 USB Printer
2 USB Pen Drives
1 iPod
1 iPad
1 Nokia WP7
1 Wifi Dongle/3G Dongle
That makes a total of 10 Devices
I know I ain't going to be using them all at once, if I do, it's worst case scenario.
And they still have a total of 16 Ports.....
I want a pair of thunderbolt connectors, a pair of Gbit Ethernet, and a salvo of USB 2/3. I always bought mobos with com and parallel ports for that 'Just in case' assurance, but I haven't used either port in well over 8 years. Fire wire would be a plus, but even that is mostly useless these days
Yes because nobody has made a USB hub.