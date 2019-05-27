Asus ZenBook Lineup Sees ScreenPad 2.0, Gets 30th Anniversary Leather Edition

Asus ZenBook with ScreenPad 2.0 ( (Image credit: Tom's Hardware))

Asus is gracing its ZenBook lineup with its ScreenPad 2.0. The 5.65-inch touchpad with a built-in screen will be on the ZenBook 13, 14 and 15, as well as a limited-run ZenBook Edition 30. Pricing and availability for the lineup wasn’t immediately revealed.

The design of the laptops hasn’t changed much, with ErgoLift hinges, thin-bezel NanoEdge displays, royal blue chassis with gold accents, clean lines and Asus’ trademark concentric circle on the lid, except the Edition 30, which has a hand-crafted white leather lid (see below).

Photo (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

But the ScreenPad takes up more space, and brings with it a few changes. For one, it’s now connected to the integrated graphics, not discrete graphics, which Asus says will result in 2.5 times longer battery life. The new resolution is 2160 x 1080. Any app can be added to the launcher, and there aren’t ScreenPad-specifc apps anymore. Spotify, a partner app at launch, for instance, will open the Windows program. The interface has also been retooled, making it more natural than before.

Each of the laptops will be available with up to an 8th Gen Core i7 CPU and up to 16GB of RAM. The ZenBook 13, 14 and Edition 30 will offer Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics, while the ZenBook 15 will have the more powerful GTX 1650.

Asus ZenBook Pro 13 Asus ZenBook Pro 14 Asus ZenBook Pro 15 Asus ZenBook Edition 30 CPU Up to Intel Core i7-8565U Up to Intel Core i7-8565U Up to Intel Core i7-8565U Up to Intel Core i7-8565U GPU Nvidia MX250 (2GB) Nvidia MX250 (2GB) Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q Nvidia MX250 (2GB) RAM Up to 16GB 2133MHz LPDDR3 Up to 16GB 2133MHz LPDDR3 Up to 16GB 2400MHz DDR4 Up to 16GB 2133MHz LPDDR3 Storage Up to 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD Up to 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD Up to 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD Up to 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD Display 13.3-inch FHD 14-inch FHD 15.6-inch FHD or 4K 13.3-inch FHD Battery 50 WHr 50 WHr 71 WHr 50 WHr

If you’re looking for long battery life, you’re in luck. Asus claims the ZenBook 13 and 14 will each last 14 hours, with the ZenBook 15 rated for 17 hours. We’ll see how those claims stack up to our own testing once we get our hands on review units.

ZenBook Edition 30

Asus ZenBook Edition 30 ( (Image credit: Asus))

The ZenBook Edition 30 isn’t blue and gold like your usual ZenBook. No, this one is pearl white with an Italian-leather lid and rose-gold, diamond-cut edges.

(Image credit: Asus)

Instead of an Asus logo on the lid, there’s just a stripe and a stylized “A” that looks like something out of Star Trek.

(Image credit: Asus)

Spec-wise, the ZenBook Edition 30 is identical to the ZenBook 13, but it will certainly catch more eyes with the different design, color and materials. It will also come with a series of white peripherals, including a mouse, mouse pad, a sleeve and a leather box for the laptop.