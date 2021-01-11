Zotac Mini-PC Squeezes in a Core i7-10700 & GeForce RTX 3070

Zotac has revealed the brand's new Magnus One (ECM73070C) mini-PC. The compact system is an all-terrain PC aimed at conventional users, gamers, content creators and business users.

Enclosed in a case that measures 265.5 x 249 x 126mm (10.45 x 9.8 x 4.96 inches), the Magnus One comes equipped with an Intel Core i7-10700, Comet Lake processor that flaunts eight cores and 16 threads. The 65W octa-core chip features a 2.9 GHz base clock and a smashing 4.8 GHz boost clock. Zotac pairs the processor with the company's own Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card to offer a sweet gaming experience. The Magnus One has is armed with a 500W 80 Plus Platinum power supply so power won't be a concern.

The mini-PC provides two DDR4 SO-DIMM slots that support both DDR4-2933 and DDR4-2666 memory modules. By default, the Magnus One is outfitted with 16GB of memory, but it can be expanded to 64GB. On the storage side, the mini-PC has space for one 2.5-inch hard drive or SSD, one M.2 2280 SSD and one M.2 slot for Optane drives. Zotac's base configuration includes a 512GB M.2 SSD and a 1TB 2.5-inch hard drive.

The Magnus One offers several video outputs with support for up to four displays at once. The mini-PC supplies one integrated HDMI 1.4 port, one HDMI 2.1 port and up to three DisplayPort 1.4a outputs. Bear in mind that you'll need an ultra high speed HDMI cable to get that 8K/60FPS or 4K/120FPS experience.

There are two Ethernet ports onboard the Magnus One. One standard Gigabit Ethernet port, while the other is a 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port based on an unspecified Killer Ethernet controller. Don't fret if cables aren't your thing. The mini-PC also has Wi-Fi 6 connectivity along with Bluetooth 5 functionality.

On the connectivity end, the Magnus One features four USB 3.1 ports and four USB 3.0 ports with one of them being a Type-C port. A 3-in-1 card reader is also present for you to connect your SD, SDHC or SDXC microSD cards to the Magnus One. For audio, there's only one 3.5mm audio jack. However, you can get access to eight-channel audio through the HDMI port.

Zotac didn't reveal the Magnus One's availability or pricing. Nevertheless, B&H Photo Video has already put the mini-PC up for pre-order at $1,899.99.