Zotac Refreshes ZBox M-Series With Intel Skylake Processors (Updated)

By Systems 

There ain’t no party like an Intel Skylake party, 'cause an Intel Skylake party don’t stop (as it were). That at least seems to be the case for Zotac, which announced an update to its ZBox line of computers, finally integrating the latest Intel chipsets into its living room-oriented mini PCs.

ZBox M551ZBox M551-PLUS
ProcessorIntel Core i5-6400TIntel Core i5-6400T
GraphicsIntel HD Graphics 530Intel HD Graphics 530
MemoryNone (2 x DDR3L SO-DIMMs)4 GB (1 x 4GB) DDR3L-1600
StorageNone (1 x 2.5-inch HDD/SSD Slot, 1x M.2 SATA SSD Slot)120 GB M.2 SATA SSD
Internet Connectivity802.11ac WiFi, Dual Gigabit LAN802.11ac WiFi, Dual Gigabit LAN
Ports2 x DisplayPort 1.21 HDMI 1.41 x USB 3.1 combo 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C 2 x USB 3.0Mic in/ audio out jack2 x DisplayPort 1.21 HDMI 1.41 x USB 3.1 combo 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C 2 x USB 3.0Mic in/ audio out jack

Zotac’s ZBox MI551 mini PCs have been refreshed to include an Intel Core i5-6400T (Skylake) quad-core processor clocked at 2.2 GHz, with a Turbo boost up to 2.8 GHz. The onboard Intel HD Graphics 530 provides enough horsepower to drive up to 4K (4096 x 2160) resolutions via an HDMI 1.4 port (4K @ 24 Hz) or two DisplayPort 1.2 (4K @ 60 Hz) interfaces. Dropping down to lower resolutions could even provide a decent light gaming experience, and the ZBox is capable of supporting up to three displays.

Inside the ZBox, two SO-DIMM slots support up to 16 GB of DDR3L-1600. Storage options include a single M.2 SATA SSD slot and one 2.5-inch SATA 6 Gb/s HDD/SSD slot. An internal 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0 wireless card provides speedy Internet connectivity and a deeper pool of peripheral options, respectively. Additional connectivity includes a USB 3.1 combo port that supports SD, SDHC and SDXC memory cards; a USB 3.1 Type-C port; two USB 3.0 ports; and two RJ45 ports supporting dual gigabit Ethernet.

The entire lineup is available as a barebones system, but for consumers looking to purchase a completed ZBox, the MI551-Plus models offer a 120 GB M.2 SSD and 4 GB (1 x 4 GB) of DDR3L-1600, unburdening the customer from having to install the components themselves.

Although it feels like Zotac is a little late to the party with its Skylake refresh, the addition of Intel’s 6th generation processors adds much more value to these mini PCs with increased productivity, graphics performance and power efficiency.

The MSRP for the Zotac ZBox MI551 (barebones version) is $459.99, with Plus-models coming in at $559.99. Both of these products are set to arrive at Newegg and Amazon in the next few weeks.

Updated: 12/11/2015, 1:10am PT:Added pricing and availability.

  • sylentz199 14 December 2015 14:01
    Price is little too steep compared to the usb sticks running full Win10 that are coming from Asus/Intel but the m.2 SSD option is awesome compared to crappy eMMC storage.
    No HDMI 2.0 / HDCP 2.2 is a future-proof HTPC killer also...
    Don't know that this is compelling enough to compete with the Shield Console at $150-200 either
    Reply
  • oakpatch 16 December 2015 08:32
    Yes, this is not as cheap as the USB sticks, but I am guessing that most USB sticks running Windows don't have processors as powerful as this computer does, as many of them use something along the lines of Bay Trail or Cherry Trail, but I haven't been able to find a good benchmark comparison between the i5-6400T and some of these other processors. It might be worth comparing this computer with something like the i5 version of the Gigabyte Brix Pro, which came out a year or so ago but which has a more powerful processor than what stick computers offer, and the barebones model of which I have seen on Amazon for a slightly less than what the barebones model of this one will be going for. Overall, I this computer looks interesting and is worth checking out.
    Reply