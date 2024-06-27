Frore unveils waterproof AirJet Mini Sport solid-state active cooling device — fanless cooling solution can now be used underwater

Frore Systems has introduced its AirJet Mini Sport waterproof solid-state active cooling device, aimed at devices like smartphones and action cameras that can take advantage of additional cooling but cannot use traditional active cooling. The company introduced its new coolers at MWC Shanghai, possibly to attract the attention of Chinese smartphone and gadget makers.

The AirJet Mini Sport is a version of Frore's AirJet Mini that features an IP68 waterproof rating, which means it can be submerged in over 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes without losing functionality.



Like its non-waterproof AirJet Mini counterparts, the chip is lightweight, at just 7 grams, and compact, with dimensions of 27.5mm by 41.5mm by 2.5mm, making it as small as the AirJet Mini Slim. It can still dissipate 5.25 Watts of heat by generating 1750 Pascals of backpressure while consuming around 1W and producing up to 21 dBA of noise.

(Image credit: Frore Systems)

This cooling chip also includes dust resistance and self-cleaning features, ensuring it remains efficient in various environments. The addition of thermoception allows devices to maintain optimal performance without letting the device overheat. As a result, the company claims smartphones and action cameras equipped with the AirJet Mini Sport can achieve up to 80% better performance, addressing the needs of high-performance processors in mobile devices.

(Image credit: Frore Systems)

The thermal design power (TDP) of application processors in modern smartphones typically ranges from about 3 to 10 Watts, depending on the specific SoC and its usage scenario. High-performance APs in flagship smartphones usually have TDPs closer to the higher end of this range, but in most cases, these processors start to throttle very soon after they reach their maximum TDP as high temperatures can damage other components and batteries and/or make the phone uncomfortable to use. By adding 2.5W – 5W cooling capacity to such a device, it can run its SoC at maximum power for longer, providing better performance.

"We are excited to announce the waterproof AirJet Mini Sport," said Dr. Seshu Madhavapeddy, founder and CEO of Frore Systems. "Consumers demand increased performance in compact devices they can use anywhere, on land or in water. AirJet unleashes device performance, now enabling users to do more with their IP68 dustproof and waterproof devices."