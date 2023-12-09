MSI says some of its popular coolers are faulty, issues refunds and replacements for MAG Coreliquid E coolers with bad pumps — impeller impacts the cavity at speeds over 1,600 RPM

MSI Japan apologizes for pump issues on its MAG Coreliquid E-series AIO liquid cooling product line. The company is now offering customers the choice of a refund or a replacement (via Hermitage Akihabara). The faulty pumps are much louder than designed, and the issue exists in four of MSI's AIO liquid coolers.

The impacted coolers are the MAG Coreliquid E240 240mm and the larger MAG Coreliquid E360 360mm models, including the white variations of both coolers for four affected models. The MAG Coreliquid E lineup came out earlier this year, and when we reviewed the MAG Coreliquid E360, we didn't see any pump issues. However, the problem appears widespread enough for MSI Japan to take action.

MSI Japan was scant on the details, but its press release (translated by Google) stated, "When some pumps operate in the 1,600 to 1,800 RPM range, the internal impeller contacts the cavity." It seems like this is more of a quality control issue than something that impacts all pumps for these liquid coolers. Curiously, MSI had implemented a three-phased motor for the MAG Coreliquid E-series coolers that seemingly helped minimize vibrations.

What's a little strange about all of this is that MSI Japan is the one that made the press release, not MSI in general. The MAG Coreliquid E series is sold outside Japan, but it is uncertain if the faulty units are limited to a specific batch sold in the Japanese market. Strangely, MSI itself or other regional branches haven't made a similar press release, though perhaps there are plans to do so. If you're noticing unusual pump noises coming from your pump, you should contact MSI directly to have the problem solved.

This wouldn't be the first time MSI has had to replace customers' AIO coolers. In 2022, the company recalled some MAG Coreliquid R coolers with blockage issues. In that case, the recall was posted on the U.S. version of MSI's website and offered only replacements, with no refund option.