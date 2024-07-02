Noctua's next-gen flagship CPU cooler finally arrives — Noctua NH-D15 G2 released at $150

Noctua has finally released its highly anticipated NH-D15 G2 CPU cooler. We saw the final design at Computex in early June, and today the Austrian PC cooling specialist has made the revamped NH-D15 available via its Amazon outlets. The Noctua NH-D15 G2 is listed at $149.95 in the US and €149.90 in the Euro-zone. In the US, the new product demands a premium of $40 over the original model or $30 over the chromax.black model.

The product redesign and pricing increase are justified by Noctua in its latest barrage of press materials and social media postings. Noctua’s NH-D15 G2 is claimed to use the firm’s latest technologies to refine this flagship CPU cooler from multiple angles. Probably most importantly to the end users, the result is asserted to be improved performance (quieter running) plus enhanced system compatibility with the new offset design.

One of the most important changes to the Noctua NH-D15 G2 comes due to the use of the new NF-A14x25r G2 PWM fans. These round-frame fans are also supposed to hit retail today at $$39.90 per piece. However, we didn’t see them listed on the Noctua Amazon Store at the time of writing. A double pack, for push-pull configurations, is also going to be made available as the NF-A14x25r G2 PWM Sx2-PP.

In addition to the new fans, the major changes to the Noctua NH-D15 G2 include more heatpipes, a denser fin stack, and a new offset design. The previous design sported six heatpipes, which have been increased to eight in the G2. Denser asymmetrical fin stacks are estimated to deliver 20% more surface area for convective heat dissipation. Lastly, the new offset design provides better clearance over the top PCIe x16 slot on most current motherboards. Apparently, the new-generation changes mean that the Noctua NH-D15 G2 can offer higher Turbo speeds, and will be noticeably better with extreme heatloads. Please wait for our review testing for our assessment of such claims.

If you go looking for the Noctua NH-D15 G2 you might notice two further variants that are available, at the same price. The standard Noctua NH-D15 G2 has a baseplate with medium convexity. However, it will also offer the NH-D15 G2 LBC (Low Base Convexity) and NH-D15 G2 HBC (High Base Convexity). Noctua today published a video to help you decide which may be best for your setup.

Buyers of the new Noctua NH-D15 G2 will also get a Torx-based SecuFirm2+ mounting system, screwdriver, a shot of NT-H2 thermal compound, a thermal paste guard for AM5 chips, and a set of NA-ISW1 shim-washers for improved contact on LGA1700. Noctua backs its new product with a six-year warranty.