Noctua NH-D15 G2 update has quieter fans, more heatpipes, new offset design

Noctua showed off its highly anticipated next-generation NH-D15 CPU air cooler at Computex 2024. The new Noctua NH-D15 G2 is primed to claim the throne as the ultimate air cooler, but it has taken the firm a decade since the original NH-D15 succeeded the legendary NH-D14 to prepare this successor. Fundamental changes with the new NH-D15 G2 design include quieter fans, more heatpipes, a denser fin stack, and a new offset design. PC DIYers should be able to grab a new Noctua NH-D15 G2 later this month.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

For a second-generation device coming a decade later, at first glance, the new NH-D15 G2 CPU air cooler doesn’t look a whole lot different from the 2014 original. It remains a dual-tower design in the coffee and cream (and silver) livery we expect. However, Noctua has quite a laundry list of changes that no doubt add up to create a more desirable G2 model.

The new selling points that Noctua wants to stress with the NH-D15 G2 are as follows:

New fans with superior P/Q performance and speed-offset for acoustic optimisation

Tailored fin stacks with reduced fin pitch (1.6 instead of 1.9mm), 20% more surface area

8 instead of 6 heatpipes

Offset design for better PCIe clearance, 9mm less overall depth

Noctua also highlighted the inclusion of a Torx-based SecuFirm2+ mounting system (screwdriver provided) with an offset option for AM5 board users. Moreover, buyers will get a thermal paste guard for AM5 chips and a set of NA-ISW1 shim-washers for improved contact on LGA1700. A shot of NT-H2 thermal paste is also provided, which is convenient.

Interestingly, Noctua also discusses three sub-variants of the NH-D15 G2, which vary by baseplate convexity. The standard NH-D15 G2 uses a medium base convexity, like a traditional heatsink from the firm. However, it will also offer the N H-D15 G2 LBC (Low Base Convexity) and NH-D15 G2 HBC (High Base Convexity). Some slides illustrating the merits of standard, LBC, and HBC contact profiles are provided below.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The Three Degrees

While we wait for the Noctua NH-D15 G2 to become available, readers must wonder what gains they could expect from this refined and modernized air cooler. According to Noctua’s testing, following the Noctua Standardized Performance Rating (NSPR) methodology, “the NH-D15 G2 performs 3.2°C better than the original NH-D15.”

Probably more impressive is the claim that the upcoming NH-D15 G2 can handle CPUs boosting 160W higher than its direct ancestor. According to Noctua, its next-gen cooler could hold CPU temperatures at a stable 60 degrees Celsius for 15 minutes, even with a thermal load pushed past 600W.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In summary, the new NH-D15 G2 is claimed to be “easily Noctua’s best-performing model to date.” We look forward to getting one of these CPU air coolers in the labs and thoroughly testing it. Hopefully, the firm will stick to its touted ETA of June 2024.